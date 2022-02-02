Political

Arizona Recognizes Day of Tears

PHOENIX -- The Arizona House of Representatives has issued a legislative proclamation, sponsored by Shawnna Bolick (R-Phoenix), designating January 22 as the Day of Tears in Arizona.



"Over 62 million souls have perished due to abortion. One third of Generations X and Alpha, are gone because Roe v. Wade legalized 'choice.' The State of Arizona has continued to be recognized for valuing life and a champion for the preborn. The Day of Tears seeks to take that fateful date and turn into one which causes our nation to reflect. The Day of Tears is not about shame. It is about remembering that abortion hurts. Loss is real, and life has value. I will continue to fight for the unborn and for a culture of life. We can change hearts and minds, one heartbeat at a time," said Bolick.





Long a leader in defending the rights of the unborn, current laws in Arizona include limiting abortion at, or after, 5 months, making sex-selection or race-based abortions a felony, informed consent, and a partial-birth abortion ban.



"Thank you Representative Bolick for your bold leadership," said Anne Fitzgerald, Executive Director of Day of Tears. "It takes a network of legislators to jump-start a cultural revolution and we applaud each and every one who stands for Life. In our current political climate, this is not an easy task. We are grateful for those who recognize that the lives of the unborn are critical to the future of our nation."



Day of Tears is a 501(c)(3) committed to the lives of the preborn. Our mission is this, January 22 is the Day of Tears; please lower your flag. It is our goal to have flags lowered across the nation on January 22, in remembrance, honor, and mourning for the over 62 million lives that have been lost to abortion. For more information visit www.dayoftears.com.



SOURCE Day of Tears