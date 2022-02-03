Political

Human Rights Activists to Protest and Sit-in at NBC Headquarters in New York City

Reverend Mahoney Being Arrested in Tiananmen Square During the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics

NEW YORK -- By broadcasting the 2022 Beijing Olympics worldwide, NBC is complicit in China's genocide and human rights abuses.



The protest/sit-in will be on Saturday, February 5, 12:00 PM at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.



The protest is part of a global campaign called, #LeastWatchedOlympics , with the goal of making the 2022 Beijing Winter Games the least watched Olympics in history.

This unique global #LeastWatchedOlympics boycott is being organized by Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution, a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.

This campaign gives people the opportunity to make the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics the least watched Olympics in history, while sending a powerful message to the Chinese government that the world stands against China's tragic human rights abuses and Uyghur genocide.

#LeastWatchedOlympics will encourage athletes, human right's organizations, faith leaders, politicians, world leaders, citizens, people of good will, celebrities, and political and religious dissidents to participate in this global Olympic boycott.

It is unconscionable for NBC to broadcast the Beijing Games while China is committing genocide against the Uyghrus, oppressing Hong Kong, bulldozing churches, persecuting all religious minorities and trampling free speech and human rights against their own citizens.



Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center has been an outspoken critic of the human rights abuses in China for over 40 years. In 2008, he was involved in an effort to boycott the Beijing Summer Olympics and was arrested in Tiananmen Square (pictured above) during the Olympics speaking out for human rights. He was threatened with six months in prison and is currently banned from China.

Rev. Mahoney states;

"It is unconscionable for NBC to broadcast the Beijing Olympic Games while China is committing genocide against the Uyghrus, oppressing Hong Kong, bulldozing churches, persecuting religious minorities and crushing free speech and human rights against their own citizens.



"By broadcasting the 2022 Beijing Olympics worldwide, NBC is complicit in China's genocide and human rights abuses.



"We call upon NBC not to give the Chinese Communist Party an international propaganda platform before billions of people worldwide for a China that does not exist. The 'real China' is one that the government would never allow NBC to broadcast. That is, a country where Uyghurs are living in concentration and forced labor camps and facing genocide, Hong Kong democracy leaders are sitting in prison with no bail, Christian Churches are bulldozed, while political and religious dissidents are daily being brutalized and persecuted.



"As the global community participates in the #LeastWatchedOlympics campaign, we are sending a clear message to the Chinese government we stand against China's human rights abuses and will not be a part of the CCP's attempt to use the Olympic Games as a propaganda tool.



"Simply stated, our goal is to make the 2022 Beijing Winter Games the least watched Olympics in history."

Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Public Policy Center, adds,

"NBC must stand against the human rights abuses of the Chinese government toward their own people. This is especially true concerning the brutalization of Uyghur women. They are facing genocide, forced pregnancy checks, medication that prevents menstruation, forced abortions, surgical sterilizations, rape and genocide. It is imperative that America and the free nations of the world publicly confront these attacks.

"In response to these horrific atrocities, Stanton Public Policy Center is launching the global campaign called #LeastWatchedOlympics. It will send a clear message to the Chinese government that the world stands in solidarity with Uyghur women and all those who are being brutalized in China, as we refuse to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games. We call upon NBC to join with us."

