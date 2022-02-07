News

'An Olympics Destined for Record-low Ratings Opened with a Historically Weak Opening Ceremony' -- ESPN

NEW YORK -- Human rights group is thankful Americans stood against Uyghur genocide and human rights abuses in China and made the 2022 Beijing Olympics opening ceremony, the least watched in Olympic history.



News articles around the world had headlines such as, "Olympics Opening Ceremony draws record-low ratings." -- Yahoo Sports.



Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution launched a global campaign two weeks ago called #LeastWatchedOlympics.



Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which operates life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.





Here is the official public statement of Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution regarding the record low opening of the 2022 Beijing Olympics: