Lindsey Graham Says Biden Nominating a Black Woman to SCOTUS Would Not Be a Case of Affirmative Action

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina on Sunday pushed back against some of his Republican colleagues' claims that President Joe Biden's pledge to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court is an example of affirmative action, saying instead that he favors making the bench "look like America."

Biden said Thursday he would nominate a black woman to the bench after Associate Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his plans to retire, reiterating comments he made as a presidential candidate during a Democratic primary debate in early 2020.

Graham said during an appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation" that selecting qualified people of color to serve in American institutions is not the same as picking someone purely based on their race.

"Put me in the camp of making sure the court and other institutions look like America. You know, we make a real effort as Republicans to recruit women and people of color to make the party look more like America. Affirmative action is picking somebody not as well qualified for past wrongs," Graham explained.

This comes after Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker said in an interview last week that Biden's Supreme Court nominee would be a "beneficiary" of affirmative action and an ironic pick given the court's recent decision to hear two affirmative action cases involving college admissions.

