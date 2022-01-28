Political

As Justice Breyer Announces His Retirement, Operation Rescue Vows to Oppose Any Nominee that Will Not Respect Human Life & Liberty

WASHINGTON -- Today, it was learned that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will announce his retirement as early as tomorrow.



Breyer was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994, and has consistently sided in favor of abortion when the matter has been before the Supreme Court. He is expected to remain on the court until the end of this term, which means he will cast a vote in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, which has the potential to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that decriminalized abortion in the U.S. The Dobbs opinion is expected in the spring.





"Breyer's retirement conveniently allows Joe Biden an opportunity to appoint a new justice before the mid-term elections, which are expected to result in conservative Republicans retaking control of the House and Senate. Once that occurs, it will be difficult for him to get any nominee confirmed," said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue. "However, Biden's potential nominee will not change the current balance of the High Court. I expect whoever is nominated will surely be pro-abortion, but they will likely have little impact on future rulings."



Operation Rescue stands ready to oppose any nominee that does not respect the basic human rights to life and liberty.



