Political

Ask Your Senator to Oppose Eliminating the Filibuster

Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is tired of doing the hard work of leadership, so he’s proposing a way to cut corners to eliminate the need to work across the aisle. Currently, the Senate is split with 50 Republicans and 50 Senators who are either Democrats or Independents who vote with the Democrat party. Most bills require a 60-vote threshold to end discussion and move on to a vote on final passage. Votes on final passage require only a majority vote. “The filibuster” is a procedural safeguard for the minority party that enables members of the Minority to keep discussion going in an effort to stall final passage.

The Senate has historically been the Chamber that has maintained procedural safeguards for the political Party in the minority, like the filibuster. Knowing that the pendulum swings both ways, and the ruling party is vulnerable to losing its majority in every election cycle, throughout history, Senators have shown great deference to Senate traditions and procedures, like the filibuster. Over the last year, the 60-vote threshold has significantly slowed and tempered the Biden Administration’s agenda. But Sen. Schumer has said, to heck with history, tradition, and general notions of fairness. He now wants to eliminate the filibuster.

For nearly 300 years, the filibuster has been part of Congressional history. It was put into place to maintain structure and decorum in what is inevitably a partisan environment. Democrats are greedy though. There are two priorities on which they refuse to budge, even despite pushback from within their own party: the so-called Build Back Better Act (H.R. 5376), which bears a multi-trillion dollar price tag, and the unconstitutional effort to federalize the election process. Three leftist election reform bills have garnered a lot of attention. They are the so-called For the People Act (H.R. 1/S.1), the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (H.R. 4), and the Freedom to Vote Act (S.2747). These would give Democrats the ability to manipulate and control elections to ensure they keep their majority in Congress for years to come.

In order for Sen. Schumer to change the rules, he needs two-thirds of the Senators to agree with him. Both Republicans and Democrats have concerns about this action. Regardless of party, your Senators need to hear from you.

Call or email your Senators today to ask them to vote NO on changing the Senate rules to eliminate the filibuster.

Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121