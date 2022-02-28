Political

Operation Rescue Opposes the Nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON -- Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated yesterday to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court left after Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement last month.

"At the time Justice Breyer retired, we promised to oppose any nominee that that did not respect human life or the right of Americans to live in freedom," said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. "Unfortunately, Jackson's ideology as a regressive activist does not qualify her to sit on the nation's Highest Court. Operation Rescue will actively oppose her nomination."

Jackson currently sits on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Jackson's radical leftist ideology has earned her praise from abortion suppliers and promoters like Planned Parenthood, NOW, and NARAL. Her nomination also is supported by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which has fomented hatred against pro-life Christians.

"I oppose the unfair racial and sexist litmus test that was used to select Jackson. The current administration promised only to nominate a black woman. This is blatant discrimination against all male candidates and all those of other racial backgrounds who many have been more qualified to serve than Jackson," said Newman. "It's unconscionable that such racism and sexism is purposely promoted by the White House to provoke further divisions among Americans."

Jackson is related by marriage to former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan, who is expected to actively support her nomination. Her husband is Patrick G. Jackson, whose twin brother is William Jackson. William is married to Dana, the sister of Janna Ryan, Paul Ryan's wife.

"It is possible that Ryan's relationship to Jackson could lead to some to think she would not be as far left as she really is," said Newman. "But make no mistake, if she is confirmed, she would be the most radical leftist pro-abortionist on the Supreme Court. While her potential confirmation would not alter the current balance of the court, it would still be dangerous to allow a person who thinks it's ok to kill a human baby in the womb to serve. If she cannot respect the life of the most vulnerable, she won't respect your life, either."

