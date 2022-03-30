Political

If Judge Jackson Cannot Give the Senate the Definition of a Woman, Then the Senate Should Not Give Her a Lifetime Seat on the Supreme Court

JAG Asks Senate to Vote Against Confirmation of Judge Jackson

WASHINGTON -- Last week, the United States Senate Judiciary Committee concluded the confirmation hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. The job interview for a lifetime position on the nation's highest court is always rigorous, and Judge Jackson's hearing was no different.

One of the most significant exchanges of the hearing occurred between Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Judge Jackson on the definition of the word "woman." Excerpts of that exchange are as follows:

Blackburn: Can you provide a definition for the word woman?

Jackson: Can I provide a definition?

Blackburn: Yeah.

Jackson: No, I can't.

This shocking admission followed Jackson's refusal to affirm liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's recognition of the difference between men and women:

Blackburn: Justice Ginsburg stated … "Physical differences between men and women, however, are enduring. The two sexes are not fungible" …. Do you agree with Justice Ginsburg that there are physical differences between men and women that are enduring?

Jackson: Um, Senator. Respectfully, I am not familiar with that particular quote or case. So, it's hard for me to comment …."

Their interchange continued:

Blackburn: Just last week, an entire generation of young girls watched as our taxpayer funded institutions permitted a biological man to compete and beat a biological woman in the NCAA swimming championship. What message do you think this sends to girls who aspire to compete and win sports at the highest levels?

Jackson: Senator, I'm not sure what message that sends.

JAG President, Phillip L. Jauregui, commented on the exchange, "The fact that Judge Jackson either does not know or is too afraid of the radical left to say what we all know to be true is very concerning. Thank God Senator Blackburn had the wisdom to question Judge Jackson and the persistence to demand follow-up written answers to these fundamental questions."

Jauregui concluded, "If Judge Jackson cannot give the Senate the definition of a woman, then the Senate should not give her a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court."

----------------------------

Judicial Action Group is a non-profit organization dedicated to restoring the courts to their proper and noble role of deciding cases under law. Visit us online at www.judicialactiongroup.com