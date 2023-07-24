News

The Heritage Foundation Partners with DickersonBakker to 'Supercharge' Growth

Pro-America, conservative group aims to strengthen relationships with supporters, 'supercharge' growth

HERITAGE FOUNDATION PARTNERS WITH DICKERSONBAKKER TO 'SUPERCHARGE' FUNDRAISING EFFORTS: Conservative action group The Heritage Foundation (www.heritage.org) is teaming up with national fundraising consultancy firm DickersonBakker (www.dickersonbakker.com) to "supercharge" member outreach and advance its mission. Pictured is Derric Bakker, president of DickersonBakker.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Conservative powerhouse The Heritage Foundation (www.heritage.org) is partnering with national fundraising firm DickersonBakker (www.dickersonbakker.com) to enhance member outreach and "supercharge" its membership growth.



DickersonBakker will lead direct response fundraising and membership growth strategies for The Heritage Foundation, providing support for key elements of Heritage's membership program, including developing new ways to increase membership, enhancement of Heritage's high-value membership programs, and to help The Heritage Foundation maximize net revenue.

"Pairing DickersonBakker's relationship fundraising expertise and fresh perspective on improving direct response fundraising programs with its approach to leveraging industry-leading technology, data, and supply chain capabilities will enable The Heritage Foundation to capitalize on its growth objectives," said Tony Johnson, Director of Membership at The Heritage Foundation. "We're thrilled at what this robust and unique partnership can accomplish for The Heritage Foundation and our mission."

"We're delighted The Heritage Foundation has selected DickersonBakker to be its strategic agency partner and supercharge its membership growth," said Derric Bakker, president of DickersonBakker, a consultancy firm with more than 35 years' experience.



North Carolina-based DickersonBakker has launched a new Fundraising Solutions division that is focused on providing nonprofit organizations with a better way to fundraise. DickersonBakker aims to provide "creative, holistic and forward-thinking fundraising strategies" focusing on building authentic, long-term relationships with donors.



"Whether they're giving $100 or $100,000, Heritage's members want to know they're making an impact, making a real difference for our country," Bakker said. "With new technology, and a new way of thinking about member engagement, we can give every single member the personal attention they're looking for, so every member feels connected personally to the cause."



Longing For Deep Connections

"Nationally, donors and members are desperate for deeper, more meaningful relationships with the causes they support," says Andrew Olsen, CFRE, DickersonBakker's Senior Vice President of Fundraising Solutions, who was recently ranked in the top seven fundraising experts in the nation.



But many organizations, he says, are missing the opportunity to connect with them.



"Many nonprofits and ministries are struggling to retain donors and members," Olsen said. "The old way of doing things simply isn't working. The answer is creative solutions that foster long-term, authentic relationships with supporters."



It's a strategy that resonates with The Heritage Foundation, an organization that marks its 50th anniversary in 2023, and that is on a mission to build an America where freedom, opportunity, prosperity, and civil society flourish.

DickersonBakker (www.DickersonBakker.com) has been providing professional fund development consulting services to nonprofit clients for nearly 40 years. The firm recently expanded its offerings to include a full spectrum of direct response fundraising and marketing services to clients. With offices in Texas and North Carolina and consulting team members located in several states, DickersonBakker has served thousands of nonprofits across the U.S., Canada and overseas.



The Heritage Foundation (www.heritage.org) is the nation's largest, most broadly supported conservative research and educational institution. More than 500,000 members support its vision to build an America where freedom, prosperity, opportunity, and civil society flourish.



------------------------

SOURCE DickersonBakker