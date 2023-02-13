Political

New Congressional Scorecards for South Carolina!

The Freedom Index has just released the new scorecards for Congress (CLICK HERE TO VIEW THEM).

Without much surprise, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham scored a failing 33% while U.S. Representative Ralph Norman was the only one that scored 100%. Norman was the only U.S. Representative that voted against the expansion of NATO which goes to show all of the others are neoconservatives (WATCH THE VIDEO NEOCONSERVATIVES: CHANGING AMERICAN POLITICS).

Sadly, Wilson, Timmons, Mace, and Clyburn all voted for federal police grants that threaten the independence of our local police (CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL POLICE PAGE).

U.S. Representative Nancy Mace probably has the most disappointing score at 50% as she was endorsed by Rand Paul and said in 2019 that, "Senator Rand Paul has been a constitutional hero of mine for years — and I am honored to have his endorsement! Just like Senator Paul, my political philosophy is driven by a desire to advocate for individual liberty, smaller government and for fiscally conservative policies that balance the budget and reduce the out of control spending we see today. You can count on me to stand alongside him in Washington!". She certainly has swayed away from the political philosophy that she once adovacted for.

Please congratulate Congressman Ralph Norman for his score and let the others know that they failed to obey their oaths.

I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.

Please print the Congressional Scorecards and use them at meetings where your U.S. House Representative and U.S. Senators speak. For those of you who have watched our Power of 500 video (CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR POWER OF 500 ACTION PAGE), please remember the impact Robert Brown had when he stood outside public meetings for his U.S. House Representative and handed out his voting scores.