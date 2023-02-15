A Letter From SC Conservative Leaders in Support of the SC Freedom Caucus

James Madison once said, “Wherever the real power in a Government lies, there is the danger of oppression.”
As Conservative South Carolinians, we understand Madison’s words more than most. From the ineffectual reign of “Republicans” for 30 years to now the recent attempt to suppress the 1st Amendment rights of a group of the most conservative Republicans in the State House through a loyalty pledge, we know firsthand the danger of oppression inflicted on conservative values by a government focused on only growing its own power. The loyalty pledge presents two particularly egregious problems. They are affronts to the dignity of the relationship between elected members and the constituents that put them in office within our state.
The first problem is the pledge states "No member of the Caucus shall engage in campaign activities of any kind against any other Caucus Member in good standing." In simple terms: members who fail to deliver on promises they made to constituents should be protected, despite their failure to vote according to their publicly communicated values. This pledge language inherently requires representatives to be willing to withhold information from their constituents. The people of South Carolina expect their representatives to uphold and promote their values, not sign-up for a political self-protection racket.
The second problem compounds upon the first problem. Members of the Caucus are not only required to acknowledge that they have read and received these proposed rules, but that they will also "adhere, abide, and comply with" them. South Carolina Republican members of the House are being asked to sign an oath to the House Republican Caucus that demands loyalty over any other commitment they have made to their constituents. They are being compelled to cower before the master of party leadership.
As punishment for not signing this loyalty oath, a majority of the members of the South Carolina Freedom Caucus have been expelled from the House Republican Caucus. We hope this is only temporary. We applaud them for upholding our Republican creed and their values. We respect them for their humility in knowing that they do not serve a Caucus, but the people of their districts. We call on you, as grassroots leaders in South Carolina, to assist the South Carolina Freedom Caucus members in doing away with this loyalty oath. The South Carolina House Republican Leadership should use this unique time in history to pass the conservative policies that we as constituents expect of them.
Jim DeMint
John Warren
Karen Iacovelli
Stacy Shea
Elizabeth Enns
Jennifer Black
Luke Rankin
Stan Tzouvelekas
Carly Carter
Lester Hardegree
Erica Grunst
Kelly Decker
Richard Kevin Hardy
Carol Johnnson
Jennifer Snow
Phil Jung
Mamie Rand
Ann Beauchamp
Cryste Carroll
Mike Elder
Kelly Rowe
William M "Bill" Connor, V
Debbie Jones
Dee Goehring
Lea Willliams
Olga Blandford
Cyndi Roberts
Warren D. Arthur
Barbara Arthur
Tiberiu Czentye
Ashley Jones
Sam McCown
Anz'lee Parker
Cathy Lee
Meagan Ingersoll
Hayden Turlington
Laura Beth Kirsop
Charles Turlington
Jackson Yearick
Michael Griffin
Magda Aguila
Jason Ross
Christopher S. Lawton
Harrison Musselwhite
Tim Morgan
Ashley Lawton
David Warner
Ralph Norman
Steve Shaw
Dianne Mitchell
Lenna Fox Smith
Fish Belk
Joey Russo
Randy Page
Nate Leupp
Autumn Dunlap
Tiffinie Lee
Carolyn Church
Kim McCleery
Stephanie Berquist
Dawn M. Pierce
Nathan Street
Matthew Durham
Johnnelle Raines
Heather Mitchell
Melissa McFadden
Bill DeVore
Jarred Spencer
Hannah Miller
Tyler James Corn
Carlotta Jackson
Matthew Corbin
Amanda Hovis
Robert E Jackson MD
Caitlin Boyle
Christine Lekich
Diana Donnelly
Donna Phillips
Ed Currie
Ellen Abramo
Frank Trotta
Jackie Terribile
Michael Terribile
Larry Byrd
Linda O'Neal
Mark Corral
Monica Nave
Wade Jensen
William Wiseman
Ashley Floyd
Charles Gross
Cynthia Jones
Donald J. Thompson
Paula Etta Rosenbaum
Thomas Galvin