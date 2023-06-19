MAJOR VICTORY: America First Legal Prevails in Lawsuit to Protect the South Carolina Freedom Caucus’ Right to Free Speech

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, America First Legal (AFL) and co-counsel Christopher Mills won our lawsuit to stop establishment politicians from silencing the South Carolina Freedom Caucus. In a forty-page opinion, United States District Court Judge Cameron Currie permanently blocked the enforcement of state statutes that sought to limit the expressive and associational activities of the Freedom Caucus and other “legislative special interest caucuses,” finding them to be “a ban on speech.” The court held that these laws, written to favor the House Democratic Caucus, House Republican Caucus, the Black Caucus, and the Women’s Caucus, violated the Freedom Caucus’s First Amendment and Equal Protection rights.

Statement from Gene Hamilton, America First Legal Vice President and General Counsel:

“The Constitution protects the right to free speech, yet time and again, we have witnessed governments and free speech opponents attempt to prevent Americans from exercising this fundamental right protected by the First Amendment. South Carolina–yes, South Carolina–had in place a particularly egregious law that permitted free speech by certain favored groups but not others. We are thrilled to have prevailed in this case for our clients in the South Carolina Freedom Caucus and to have advanced the cause of free speech for all Americans.“ said Gene Hamilton.

