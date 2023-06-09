Lexington County Republican Party censures Senator Katrina Shealy

The Lexington County Republican Party (LCRP) censured District 23 Sen. Katrina Shealy during their Monday, June 5 monthly executive committee meeting.

County Chairwoman Pamela Godwin stated, "The LCRP members presented a wide body of evidence and voted to censure Sen. Shealy." She added, "Being pro-life is a bare minimum expectation for Republican legislators in Lexington County and Sen. Shealy has unfortunately failed that test very outwardly."

All legislative seats in South Carolina are up for election in 2024 with the Republican Primary taking place in June.



