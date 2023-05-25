Finally, SC Joins Other Republican-Led States in Supporting Life

Great Way to Celebrate South Carolina's 235th Birthday by Supporting the Unborn

Even Though It Is Not Perfect, It Is A Start And Will Save Lives

The long and fought for S.474 called the "Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act" has passed the South Carolina Senate by a vote of 27-19.

McMaster announced on Twitter after the vote that he is looking forward to "signing this bill into law as soon as possible."

This bill will ban most abortions after detecting early cardiac activity in the unborn child. This can be as early as six weeks. If any physician in South Carolina violates this law, they would have their license revoked in the state. They could even face felony charges, fines, and jail time.

There are exceptions that include saving the patient's life and for fatal fetal abnormalities, as well as limited exceptions up to 12 weeks for victims of rape and incest. This would require a doctor to report to a local law enforcement agency and it is expected that the biological father would have to pay child support from the beginning of conception.

It is sad that it took this long for South Carolina to join other Republican-led states that have championed similar abortion restrictions even though it is not perfect. State Sen. Richard Cash who voted for the bill admitted the bill is flawed and does not go to the lengths he would have desired. He would rather it protect human life from the beginning. He is not happy with some inconsistencies and exceptions.

The "Sister Senators of South Carolina" — three Republicans [Sen. Katrina Shealy (R-Lexington), Sen. Penry Gustafson (R-Kershaw), and Sen. Sandy Senn (R-Charleston)], one Democrat [Sen. Margie Bright-Matthews (D-Colleton)] and one independent [Sen. Mia McLeod (I-Kershaw & Richland)] — who have made themselves known as the resistance to any new abortion restrictions could not even stop this round. They earlier successfully filibustered a near-total ban last month.

One of the "Sister Senators" Katrina Shealy, who is a Republican and voted against the bill, proclaimed that "Men are 100% responsible for pregnancies." She also said, after trying to introduce her amendment to increase the limit on abortions to 12 weeks and 20 weeks for victims of rape and incest, that "Men are fertile 100% of the time. So, it is time for men in this chamber and the ones across that hall and all across the state of South Carolina to take some ejaculation responsibility."

After having passed a similar six-week abortion ban in 2021 that got struck down by SC Supreme Court earlier this year, it is yet to be seen if there will be any challenges to this bill as well. But for now, true conservatives are rejoicing to at least got this far in stopping South Carolina from being a go-to state for abortions since the US Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic sent out a Tweet saying, “We have just one thing to say to the state of South Carolina: We’ll see you in court.”

While some may not be happy, what better day to celebrate the life of the unborn by passing a Pro-Life bill on South Carolina's birthday!