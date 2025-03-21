2024 Scorecard: Freedom Caucus Champions Conservatism

How did your Representative and Senator score?

Club for Growth is the premier fiscal conservative watchdog in the country, preparing and distributing scorecards based on state legislators voting records for each session. Their 2024 scorecard illustrates two key facts voters in South Carolina must address now and during legislative elections in 2026: The South Carolina Freedom Caucus and its members are leading the way on conservative issues and fighting for a more fiscally sane and responsible future, and the rest of House Republicans voting habits are nearly indiscernible from the Democrats.

Highlights from the scorecard:

8 House Republicans received a perfect score for their conservative voting records- all 8 were South Carolina Freedom Caucus members House Republicans averaged a 40% score South Carolina is still the most liberal red state in the country

How Can You Help?

The South Carolina Freedom Caucus needs backup. We are outgunned and outnumbered in the House and for this reason we cannot achieve real conservative change..yet.. The only way to change South Carolina from a failing state that leans blue with its legislation is for conservatives like you to step up and run for office, and join our ranks.

Finally, last week the House rubber stamped a state budget that increases spending by more than 10%, growing the size and scope of government without any substantive tax relief. Every single Democrat present voted yes for this budget. Every Republican, except for Freedom Caucus members, voted yes too. We ran to shrink the government, cut spending, and get rid of the income tax. This budget flew in the face off all those principles. Now, House Leadership is positioning to bring forth their own version of “DOGE” via legislation in the next couple weeks.

While we appreciate the sentiment, the South Carolina Freedom Caucus gave Republicans the chance to DOGE our state spending and return money to taxpayers and they sided with liberal Democrats to keep growing our bloated budgets. These political theatrics are exactly why we need new blood who can bring conservative reform for the taxpayers of South Carolina.

We hope you take a chance to see your legislator’s conservative scorecard ranking at the link below: https://clubforgrowthfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/2024-South-Carolina-House-Scorecard-FINAL.pdf