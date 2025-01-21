Political

Delivering on Promises

President Trump's Inauguration Speech and Our Continued Fight for Conservative Values

President Trump delivered a clear, concise message about his stated goals and the timeliness in which he expects to accomplish them: stop the invasion at our border, cut spending and let the free market drive energy production, stop bowing to the electric vehicle lobby and radical climate change activists, stop allowing other countries to rob our people of their wealth, and end DEI.

Since the SCFC’s inception in April of 2022, our members have fought proudly for the same excellent, America First agenda President Trump communicated today. Members killed legislation that would offer occupational licensing to illegal immigrants while filing legislation to enable law enforcement to deal with illegal immigration and proposing budget amendments to prevent non-citizens from voting, we offered alternative state budgets which cut wasteful spending while prioritizing our law enforcement, first responders, and infrastructure, we have opposed crony tax incentives and subsidies that furthered the Green New Deal, we fought against the $1.3 billion in taxpayer money given to Scout Motors to produce off-road electrical vehicles, we opposed the Ireland Trade Commission which could cost the state millions to court foreign companies to come to South Carolina, and we have proposed budget amendments and moved legislation that would kill DEI in South Carolina.

We are the South Carolina first legislators in the South Carolina House and similarly to President Trump, the Left, the establishment, and the special interests have attacked us incessantly, spending millions to defeat us in our elections. Thankfully, like President Trump, we didn’t back down and have all returned to continue to fight alongside our 47th President for the people of the Palmetto State.

Today is a day of hope due to the overwhelming victory President Trump experienced. We hope and encourage House and Senate Leadership to follow his lead in putting South Carolinians first above all else. We will fight tooth and nail to bring his agenda to the Palmetto State.

The South Carolina Freedom Caucus fights to expand individual liberties, protect traditional family values, promote free markets, and shrink state government for the benefit of We The People.