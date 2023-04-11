Political

Nullify The WHO in South Carolina

ACT NOW: Legislation has been introduced in the South Carolina General Assembly to nullify the unconstitutional World Health Organization’s (WHO) proposed pandemic treaty and IHR amendments. It is imperative that legislators enact this bill and protect our God-given freedoms!

House Bill 4246 (H.4246) is sponsored by Representative Josiah Magnuson (R-Campobello) and 20 other representatives.

If enacted, H.4246 would prevent the WHO’s proposed pandemic treaty or IHR amendments from being enforced in South Carolina. The bill declares:

It is the intent of the General Assembly to defend the State of South Carolina against violations of the United States Constitution and further prevent the subjecting of the sovereignty and rights of the United States of America to the Charter of the United Nations.

H.4246 goes on to prohibit any state or local government entities, as well as organizations that receive public funding, from implementing “any treaty that has not received ratification by a two-thirds vote of the United States Senate as required by the United States Constitution, Article II, Section 2.” The bill clarifies that this “must be expressly applied to” the WHO’s pandemic treaty and IHR amendments.

Any government or publicly-funded entity would be liable to a cause of action in state court plus a $10,000 fine per violation and attorney’s fees.

H.4246 comes as the WHO is planning a major power grab to allow it to impose draconian restrictions, such as vaccine passports and other “health” measures, at a global level. This comes in the form of a proposed global “pandemic treaty” and in possible amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR). In addition to advancing medical tyranny, these changes would empower international bureaucracy at the expense of American sovereignty.

H.4246 is firmly grounded in the text of the U.S. Constitution. Specifically, Article VI binds state legislators — along with members of Congress and judges — to their oath to support the U.S. Constitution.

Article VI also states, “This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof … shall be the supreme Law of the Land.” (Emphasis added.) State legislators are required to uphold and implement only those laws that are “made in Pursuance” to the Constitution. Any laws not “made in Pursuance thereof” are therefore not the supreme Law of the Land and, as such, state legislators are under no obligation to enforce or carry out their provisions. Instead, they should interpose, or nullify, such laws within the boundaries of their state.

This stipulation applies to the treaty-making power. Treaties (including U.S. membership in the WHO) must also be subject to, and bound by, the limitations of the Constitution.

In a letter dated September 7, 1803, then-President Thomas Jefferson wrote, “I say the same as to the opinion of those who consider the grant of the treaty making power as boundless. If it is, then we have no Constitution.” This was further affirmed by the Supreme Court of the United States, in Reid v. Covert (1957).

Urge your state representative and senator to support H.4246 and to push back against all other unconstitutional laws at every level of government.

NULLIFY THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION