South Carolina: Constitutional Carry Advances to Floor from Senate Judiciary Committee

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 12-11 to pass S.109, the NRA-backed Constitutional Carry bill, and it has now been sent to the Senate floor for further consideration. This is a huge step toward South Carolina becoming the next state to recognize the fundamental right of law-abiding adults to carry firearms for self-defense without having to navigate burdensome government regulations. Constitutional Carry does not change the criteria for eligibility to obtain a carry permit, nor does it affect previously issued permits.

Florida and Nebraska have already passed this legislation, becoming the 26th and 27th states to do so. It is time for South Carolina to rise to the occasion and protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens. Time is running out, the South Carolina legislature is scheduled to adjourn at the end of this week.

S.109 is a crucial piece of legislation that will protect our Second Amendment rights. We must act now to ensure that it is passed into law. Please contact your lawmakers TODAY urging them to support S.109! Please share with your family and friends to do the same.