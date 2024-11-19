South Carolina Policy Council’s Plan for 2025

As the dust from the election settles, SCPC is gearing up for the new legislative session beginning in January. We are excited to advance issues that will allow South Carolina to become a state with less regulation, more individual liberties, and limited government intervention in our lives and businesses.

Our 2025-2026 Legislative Agenda (which can be viewed on our website) illustrates our priorities as an organization. Lowering the state income tax, addressing the SCDOT and our roads and bridges, expanding school choice, and ending joint-and several-liability are just a few of the goals that we will pursue. While we know that the road to change is bumpy and long, our dedicated staff is committed to drive these needed changes so that every South Carolinian can reap the benefits.

This year SCPC will be taking bold steps to increase our reach and efficacy. These capabilities will enable us to have a bolder presence with legislators, allow us to inform and educate the public, and grow our team to new heights and with enhanced skill sets.

Examples of these initiatives include:

Creating a 501(c)(4) organization that will allow us to conduct lobbying efforts for our objectives.

Utilizing best-in-class digital advertising to bring attention to issues to the masses or targeted to affected areas.

Creating storytelling media so that the experiences of our neighbors can be shared across the state and with those in elected office.

Supporting our journalism arm, The Nerve in its continued and enhanced practice of investigative journalism.

All this work is made possible through the generosity of readers like you. An engaged citizenry is critical to our collective success and keeps the power where it belongs, with the people. Your support helps us continue the good fight, and for that, we – and your fellow South Carolinians – are truly grateful. We understand that you have many options when it comes to giving, and we would appreciate the opportunity to be the stewards of your generosity.

Our request is a one-time donation of $250. This will empower us to boldly tackle what lies ahead while reminding our team that the people they fight for firmly stand behind them. We are grateful for all support at any level; if standing up for freedom speaks to your heart, we at SCPC are your steadfast allies.

