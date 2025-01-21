Political

Cecile Ricards is Dead -- Troy Newman Offers Forgiveness, Calls for End to of Baby Body Parts Trade

WICHITA, Kan. -- Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood, has died. As co-founder of the Center for Medical Progress, I was part of the team that exposed the abhorrent sale of baby body parts by Planned Parenthood in 2015 -- a revelation that brought to light one of the greatest human rights atrocities of our time.

Cecile Richards and Planned Parenthood sued me and won an $18 million judgment. I choose to forgive her. My faith calls me to extend grace even to those who persecuted me. I pray she came to know Jesus Christ as her Savior and that her soul finds rest. “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” Matthew 5:44

While we mourn her passing, we must not lose sight of the continued injustice against the unborn children. The exploitation and destruction of innocent human life are evils that must end. Let this serve as a renewed call to action to defend the dignity of every life and to fight for a world where such atrocities are no longer tolerated.

Troy Newman

President, Operation Rescue

Co-founder, Center for Medical Progress

Operation Rescue is one of the leading pro-life Christian activist organizations in the U.S. Our goal is to expose abortion abuses, demand enforcement, save innocent lives, and build an Abortion-Free America.

