Guest Columnists

Congratulations To Donald Trump

Congratulations to Donald Trump winning a second Term to the White House. We gonna Love on the Fact that he did it again! This vindicated that the MAGA America First policies that the Trump campaign championed for were Right for the country. Now It's a Time to Kill all the Tricks of those People who would want to Take away and trample on the Freedoms and Liberties of America, and this election is the Right solution for those People who Yearn and want in their heart wholeheartedly a Piece of the American Dream.

And also Congratulations to those people who were recently nominated as the People of the incoming second Trump Administration. Congratulations to People like Susie Wiles who was recently selected as a Trump nominee. She would truly be 'The Golden Girl' of the White House! Wiles will serve as the First Woman ever to be named White House Chief of Staff. Also congratulations to Robert Kennedy Jr who was selected as the next US Secretary of Health and Human Services. And also congratulations to nominee Marco Rubio who will if confirmed serve as the First person of Latino descent ever to be named US Secretary of State. So we have a lot to Look forward to with President Trump's second term of office.

With the Issue of Mass Deportations of Migrants here in America; I think that would be a good Idea for the American economy. And Trump should use the Starr County Land in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas along the US-Mexico border for these Mass deportations. And this Land offer by Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham is the Latest illustration of a sharp divide between States and local governments on whether to support or resist Trump's plans for mass deportations of migrants living in the US illegally. But I think this mass deportations plan of Trump would be a great idea to improve the American economy; and will prevent illegal migrants of being an appendage or Hangers onto or users of the system of the Women and Men who Live and work here in America.

Trump is a great American, and his Return to the White House is a Great thing for our country for people who work hard and who want a Piece of the American dream. And Before he was President, he starred in many Television and movie roles such as the Apprentice, Home Along 2 Lost in New York, and The Associate. Trump joins people like Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura, Former California governor Arnold Schwartzegger, and California US Congressman Sonny Bono who once was Hollywood stars before going into politics. And I Think Trump truly now is a Great American.