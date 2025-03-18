Important Call-To-Action by Greenville Patriot Caucus

Call the Governor’s office and urge Governor McMaster to remove Dr. Simmer's name from nomination! Then contact your Senator and let him/her know you've done so. Ask that they NOT confirm Dr. Simmer's nomination if the Governor does not remove his name. Phone: 803.734.2100

Important Information Senate committee hearings will commence Thursday (3/20/25) this week to hear Dr. Simmer’s testimony. It's important to note that our Senate cannot remove Dr. Simmer’s nomination- only the Governor can. We believe raising our concerns to the Governor and urging him to remove Dr. Simmer’s nomination is a streamlined effort that will effectively raise our concerns, providing multiple opportunities to course correct. Dr. Simmer recommended and encouraged what we now know to be failed policies for mask mandates, social distancing, and COVID vaccines for children as young as 6 months old! Please respectfully let your voices be heard!

Helpful Wording Here is some wording that you may find helpful to use when contacting the Governor’s office: "Governor McMaster, I am calling as a constituent to respectfully urge you to remove Dr. Simmer's name for consideration as his prior recommendations for mask mandates, social distancing, and COVID vaccines for infant children are not aligned with our Medical Freedom values in South Carolina. Thank you for your time and consideration."

Here is some wording that you may find helpful to use when contacting your Senator: "Senator, I am calling as a constituent to inform you that I have urged the Governor to remove Dr. Simmer for consideration. I ask, should Governor McMaster not remove Dr. Simmer for consideration, that you please NOT recommend him for confirmation. His prior recommendations for mask mandates, social distancing, and COVID vaccines for infant children are not aligned with our Medical Freedom values in South Carolina. Thank you for your time and consideration."

Contact information for Greenville senators can be found on our Greenville Delegation Website page. All other county senators' contact information can be found by clicking their name on this page.

Thank you in advance for being part of the solution and making your voices heard as we Advance Liberty Together!