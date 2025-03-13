Less Waste, Lower Taxes: SC Freedom Caucus’ Plan to Rein in Reckless Spending

From climate change alarmism to corporate welfare, SCFC is taking a stand against taxpayer-funded nonsense.

This week, the SCFC offered an alternative state budget which would cut roughly $1 billion from House Leadership’s budget proposal ultimately to fund the largest tax cut in state history, moving us from 6.2% to 5%. The SCFC put up amendments to cut new money going to state agencies and commissions, while also proposing to cut existing budgets of agencies and commissions who don’t serve a core government function. Additionally, SCFC members anticipate hundeds of millions of dollars for pork will be added in the next round of the budget process, and the SCFC plans to cut any of those requests except for those earmarked for first responders or infrastructure repairs.

Top things SCFC proposed cutting:

Tuition Mitigation: SCFC members proposed cutting millions of tax dollars being spent on the subsidization of higher education tuition. Arts Commission: SCFC members proposed abolishing the arts commission, a commission which has given grants to create gummy bear art. Parks, Recreation, and Tourism: SCFC members proposed cutting millions that would go to film incentives, sports marketing, and EV charging stations in state parks Sea Grants Consortium: SCFC members proposed cutting funding to the Sea Grant Consortium which promotes climate change Department of Commerce: SCFC members proposed cutting money allocated to the department of commerce used in crony capitalism schemes to bring massive corporations to South Carolina at taxpayer expense. Woke Training: SCFC members proposed eliminating woke gender sensitivity and racial bias training for magistrate judges.

Leadership’s budget increases spending from last year by more than 10%. Our constituents didn’t elect us to continue spending their money irresponsibly while taxing them at a higher rate than our neighboring states. This week, we proposed cutting spending, decreasing taxes, and implementing the Trump Agenda in South Carolina.

While we are disappointed that too many of our Republican colleagues who tout the progress of DOGE online and to the media didn’t side with us when it came to actually enacting DOGE efforts in this budget, we are ready to tell the whole Palmetto state about our very simple agenda: to shrink the size of government in South Carolina.

We can’t cut taxes until we cut spending, and the South Carolina Freedom Caucus will continue to fight each iteration of the budget that comes before us to protect our constituents’ pocketbooks.

For Liberty, SCFC

--------------------------------

