South Carolina House Passes Resolution to Term Limit Congress

Columbus, SC -- Today, the South Carolina House passed House Concurrent Resolution (HCR3008), which notifies Congress that South Carolina seeks to participate in an amendment convention for the sole purpose of proposing a congressional term limits amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The effort, led by Rep. Cal Forrest and spearheaded by the nonpartisan nonprofit U.S. Term Limits, passed with a voice vote.

It is clear that the people of South Carolina agree with the successful outcome. According to the latest RMG Research poll, 79% of likely voters in South Carolina support term limits on Congress, including strong support among Republicans, Democrats, and Independents alike.

U.S. Term Limits President Philip Blumel commended the South Carolina state representatives who voted "yea" on our resolution saying, “The people of South Carolina are lucky to have public servants who see what is going on in D.C. and are willing to take action to fix it. They know that Congress won't set term limits on itself. Therefore, it is the obligation of the states to do so.”

Once HCR3008 passes the senate, South Carolina will join other states in the call to convene the states for the exclusive purpose of proposing term limits on the U.S. Congress. Once 34 state legislatures pass similar resolutions on the topic and approve the term limits amendment, it must be ratified by 38 states to become part of the U.S. Constitution.

--------------------------

U.S. Term Limits is the largest nonpartisan, nonprofit organization advocating solely on term limits. Our mission is to improve the quality of government with a citizen legislature that closely reflects its constituency and is responsive to the needs of the people it serves. U.S. Term Limits does not require a self-limit on individuals. Our aim is to limit the terms of all members of Congress as an institution. Find out more at termlimits.org.