Education

Update from SC State Superintendent of Education

It’s been over two months since we took office and we hit the ground running. I promised on the campaign trail to be a voice for students, teachers, and parents – and that is exactly what I’ve done.

I’ve had the privilege to visit schools statewide over the past few months and I am proud to see the level of dedication our students and educators bring into the classroom every day! Several of those visits were to present “Teacher of Year” awards to outstanding educators across the state.

What a blessing these teachers are to our students and communities!

I also wanted to take a moment to update you on a few key initiatives we are working on while the legislature is in session:

Literacy

One of our top priorities is to dramatically improve literacy in South Carolina. We are currently working with the legislature to secure more than $40 million for literacy initiatives, including training to ensure that every teacher has the resources to effectively teach children to read using systematic phonics instruction.

Teacher Pay

We have strongly advocated for an increase in teacher pay and support the legislature’s plans to provide $2,500 bonuses to every teacher in the state.



School Choice

South Carolina is on the verge of passing a bill that would significantly expand school choice. We have strongly advocated for the legislature to pass bills that expand education freedom, and we are grateful that the State Senate has already passed both Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) and tax credit scholarships. We will continue fighting for education freedom!

Transparency

We worked closely with legislators to make sure parents will have the ability to review curriculum and ensure their children are being taught subjects and skills to help them succeed in life – not being fed a politically charged curriculum. Parents deserve to know what is happening in their child’s school.

We are excited about what is to come in South Carolina and we are grateful for your continuing support.