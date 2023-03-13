Education

BJU to Host Allen Jacobs Memorial Prayer Breakfast

Bob Jones University will host the seventh annual Allen Jacobs Memorial Prayer Breakfast Thursday, March 16, to honor the memory of Officer Allen Jacobs and recognize law enforcement professionals across Greenville County.

The breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. in the Davis Room of the Dixon-McKenzie Dining Common on the BJU campus.

Amy Wood, WSPA News 7 anchor, will serve as the emcee. The keynote address will be given by Greenville County Council Chairman Dan Tripp. During the breakfast, several awards including the Allen Jacobs Award of Valor will be presented.

The breakfast is provided free of charge to area law enforcement personnel. Elected officials, business owners and community leaders from across the Upstate attend and sponsor the event.

Proceeds from the breakfast benefit the Allen Jacobs Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was created at the request of the Jacobs family, to assist BJU students majoring in criminal justice. Since 2016, over $127,540 has been raised for the scholarship fund.

In addition to the breakfast this week, the University’s main fountain is being lit blue to commemorate law enforcement. Additionally, “thin blue line” flags are being flown in center campus.