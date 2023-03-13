Education

Student Eagle Leadership Conference 2023

Eagle Forum and Leadership Institute are proud to announce the Third Annual STUDENT EAGLE LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE in Washington D.C. on June 6-11, 2023.

We will be gathering in person at the Leadership Institute for four days of unparalleled political activist training during the evenings, and touring our beautiful national capital during the day.

Because we are staying in the dormitory at Leadership Institute, we are limited on the number of students who will be allowed to attend this year. We will only have space for 20 young men, and 20 young women. In order to determine who will get to join us for this very exclusive event, students will need to submit a qualifying project (see below for details).

The Student Eagle Leadership Conference is a great opportunity for you to meet other students from across the country who share your values and interests. It is designed for teens and college students. This is certain to be an event in which you will form friendships and contacts that you will want to maintain for a lifetime.

Hear from some of the best speakers that Leadership Institute and Eagle Forum have to offer! Learn why our conservative values are important, how they are being dismantled and destroyed, and what we can do to stop that.

DETAILS

QUALIFYING PROJECT:

Students have two choices for this submission: a video or an essay. Regardless of which method you decide to use, you will need to answer the following questions:

Can young students truly have an impact on how their government is run when they are not yet old enough to vote? How can students go about having such influence on their government at the local, state, and/or federal levels? What have you done in an effort to have such a role in your community? What are your goals for future efforts in this arena? What do you hope to learn at SELC 2023 that will help you to reach your goals?

Videos should be 2-5 minutes long and should include photos or footage of the student answering or demonstrating the points listed above. Essays should be 3-10 pages long and answer the questions. With either project, students should complete the work on their own as much as possible with little parental or tutor direction. Students should be truthful, yet creative in their presentation.

All submissions are due by noon on Friday, March 24th. Video submissions can be loaded up to a known website (ex. YouTube or Rumble), and essays must be in Word, Google Docs, or PDF format. Links to videos and essays must be emailed to Frances Arthur at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . We are not responsible for any email or link going to the incorrect address.

Submissions will be judged by a panel of Eagle Forum leaders, parents, and teachers; and all results will be final. You will be contacted via email by April 10, 2023 if you qualify to attend the Third Annual Student Eagle Leadership Conference. Once you receive the email, you will have ten days to follow the included link, register, and pay the registration fee of $50 for the conference. If you are unable to attend, please contact Frances Arthur so that arrangements can be made for another student to attend.

Submissions from first time attendees must be accompanied by a letter of recommendation from your state or local Student Eagle Leader or other state level Eagle Forum leader. This letter should explain the relationship between the leader and student, how long they have known or worked with the student, and generally serve as a reference of the good character of this student. We have never had a disciplinary problem with any of our students, and want to maintain this good record. This letter should be sent via a separate email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and include the name of the student in the subject line.

CHAPERONES:

There will be three parent chaperones in each dorm. Our chaperones have all met our tough screening requirements, and have had background checks completed in order to help us keep our students safe. Other parents are allowed to attend the conference also, but will stay off-site at a local hotel at a discounted rate.

COSTS:

All costs for this trip are the responsibility of the student and their families. The registration fee of $50 ONLY covers student housing in the dorms from June 6-11, 2023, the training sessions from Leadership Institute and Eagle Forum, and any meals that Leadership Institute covers during evenings when we are in training. Upon acceptance into this conference, you will be given information regarding other expenses.

Families who have more than three people (adult and students) attending will be given a discounted rate upon acceptance for the conference.

PARENTS:

While parents are welcome and encouraged to attend, this event is designed for teens and college students. Parents who plan to attend must also register for the event ($50). Parents will need to reserve and pay for their own hotel accommodations separately. Leadership Institute will make arrangements at a local hotel for you to have a discounted rate in our room block. Parents will be expected to attend the training sessions in the evenings and touring during the day.

MINOR STUDENTS:

In our past conferences, most of our attendees were middle and high school students, though some college students did attend. We realize that this poses some difficulties with students in the dorms. This is why we will have three adult chaperones in each dorm to oversee the activities while students are in the dorms. At no time will any adult (chaperone or student) be left alone in the dorms with any minor student, nor will two members of the opposite sex be left alone for any reason anywhere.

At your request, arrangements will be made to meet minor students flying to Washington DC to Reagan International Airport (DCA) at the airport and oversee their transportation to Leadership Institute. Please contact Frances Arthur at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to make these arrangements.

Parents of minor students who are not attending the conference will be required to sign a medical release form so that, in the event of an emergency, we can legally have your child treated.

MEALS:

On our first day at LI, we will all walk next door to the grocery store and purchase items that we can use to prepare breakfast each day. These will be simple breakfasts (cereal, fruit, pastries, etc) that we can easily share with one another and eat quickly as we leave for a day of site-seeing. We will work out the details and share the costs of this when we arrive. Students should prepare to bring $10-20 to help with this shared expense. If you would prefer to buy your own items and pay for them by yourself, keep in mind that we have very limited refrigerator and cabinet space available.

There will not be time for lunch on most days. Students are encouraged to bring refillable water bottles, granola bars, trail mix, or other suitable snacks for their own consumption. These can be purchased at the grocery store when we shop for our breakfast items. Please understand that in order to see the most sites during the day, we simply cannot stop for a one-hour lunch break. Restaurants along the National Mall are limited and extraordinarily busy at lunch time. We may be able to stop at food trucks along the Mall on some days, but students should not rely on this for meals. It’s best to be prepared with bringing snacks.

On the nights that we are doing training sessions, dinners will be provided. They are “family-style” meals such as pans of spaghetti/lasagna, Greek salad/a protein, or taco bar type foods. If you have special dietary requirements, you will need to make your own arrangements for meal delivery.

BE ADVISED: space is limited!!

Register soon to guarantee your attendance.

You won’t want to miss this!