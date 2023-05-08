Education

One Night Event Brings Students Together

One Night Rock Hill, a worship experience for teenagers hosted by the South Carolina Baptist Convention, brought more than 1,000 students and adults together to engage with the hope of the Gospel. The event, hosted by First Baptist Rock Hill, saw over 100 decisions for Christ and over 40 students called to ministry.

North American Mission Board (NAMB) Next Gen Director Shane Pruitt was the keynote speaker for the event. The North Greenville University (NGU) Campus Band led in worship.

Grant Richardson (’17), assistant pastor of middle school and pre-teen students at First Baptist Rock Hill, said that NGU has been an integral part of three recent events in the community: One Night Rock Hill 2022, Next Level Weekend, and One Night Rock Hill 2023.

“In the spring of 2022, we were thankful for the cooperation of NGU through Campus Band leading worship, Joshua Gilmore speaking, and Andy Ray for sending a team to resource students to prepare for ministry,” Richardson said. “With this being the first One Night in Rock Hill, over 600 students were in attendance, over 40 gave their life to Christ and many others were called to ministry.”

Richardson said NGU’s Campus Band led worship for Next Level Weekend in the fall of 2022, which is a discipleship-centered in-town retreat. More than 200 students were in attendance, and many students answered calls to ministry and committed to a practical growth step in their discipleship pathway.

“Most recently, NGU Campus Band led worship for One Night Rock Hill in April … and 50 churches and groups engaged and received resources for ongoing ministry to students,” he said. “We are thankful for Shane Pruitt for speaking the Gospel and giving a clear invitation.”

Over the last year, Southern Baptists have intentionally focused on sharing the gospel with students. In 2021, the NAMB announced an infusion of $5 million over four years to support evangelistic efforts specifically designed to reach students. During the first years of the emphasis, hundreds of salvations have occurred.

“I keep referring to the next generation as the ‘revival generation,’ because I have faith that God is going to do incredible things in and through the lives of students,” Pruitt said to The Baptist Courier. “We need to be faithful to proclaim the gospel, and the Lord will work in hearts. That’s what we as Southern Baptists have been doing, and students have been responding. I’ve been so encouraged to hear the stories of all God’s been doing.”

Carson Woodham, an NGU junior, is a member of the NGU Campus Band, helping to lead the One Night Rock Hill worship experience.

“It was humbling to see over a thousand students worship our risen savior and it was a blessing to be a part of it,” said Woodham. “This is what it is all about. Investing in the next generation is crucial for the church. It was a God-honoring and historical event to see so many students praising Jesus Christ.”