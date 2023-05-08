Education

2023 Vintage Dedicated to Betty Solomon

The Bob Jones University yearbook staff dedicated the 2023 Vintage to Betty Solomon, a devoted faculty member for over forty-four years in the School of Fine Arts and Communication. Currently, she serves as an associate professor of Journalism and Mass Communication, academic advisor and faculty advisor to The Collegian.

Raised in Virginia, Solomon enrolled in Bob Jones University, graduating with a BS degree in 1978. As an undergraduate, she achieved exceptional academic status, graduating magna cum laude. In 1980, she earned an MEd from BJU, followed in 1993 by a MA from the University of South Carolina’s College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Solomon’s professional career has spanned University departments and the public arena. She has composed articles for former University magazines including Today’s Christian Teen, BJU Review and Voice of the Alumni. For several years, she also served as a copy editor for BJU Press and aided the Public Relations Department. She has written hundreds of articles for The Greenville News. For her excellence in journalism, she was nominated into the national journalism honor society Kappa Tau Alpha.

Her teaching career highlights a commitment to student professionalism and achievement. After receiving her bachelor’s degree, Solomon began teaching in the Division of English Language and Literature.

In 1981, she served as a Vintage advisor, a position she held for six years. In 1987, Betty became advisor to The Collegian, a role she has performed faithfully to the present. She also acted as BJU’s journalism summer camp director from 1992 to 1995.

While earning her second MA, Solomon helped establish the award-winning campus newspaper, The Collegian. This publication, now in its thirty-sixth year, serves primarily as the voice of BJU students, reaching beyond the University community. Under her guidance, The Collegian has consistently won top state rankings and awards. The Collegian enhances students’ journalism skills including interviewing, writing, photography and graphic design. Currently, she oversees The Collegian’s monumental transition from print to primarily digital form.

A colleague describes her as curious and insightful, combining rigorous academics with humor in the classroom. Graduates value her passion for students and often attribute their first job success to her mentoring. Another colleague praised her competence, calling her a “true investigative journalist” who quietly completes her tasks.

For her vast contribution to journalism, graduate success and the University, the 2023 Vintage is dedicated to Betty Solomon.