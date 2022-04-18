Education

BJU Communication Students Present at 2022 SSCA Convention

Three graduate students—Erica Connors, Patricia Duarte and Ashlyn Hunt—in the communication studies program at Bob Jones University presented academic papers at the 92nd annual Southern States Communication Association (SSCA) Convention held April 6-10 at the Hyatt Regency Greenville.

Prior to the convention, students from across the region submitted papers for consideration in the SSCA’s competitive, blind review process. Erica Connors ("Culture and Community: Exploring Intercultural Competence through Diversity”); Patricia Duarte (“Knowledge, Mindfulness, and Skill: How People with Transnational Identity Learn to Navigate Workplace Dynamics”) and Ashlyn Hunt (“‘I Just Want to be Green’: Exploring how Third Culture Kids Experience Belonging") presented their research during panel discussions.

In addition to being selected to present her work, Erica Connors received the Top Graduate Student Paper Award in the Intercultural Communication division.

“In the communication studies program, graduate students learn to conduct both quantitative and qualitative research, research that is necessary for the academic and professional arenas. Our students make professional application of their research by performing a communication audit for a corporate client,” said Dr. Charlotte Burke, BJU communication faculty. “The BJU communication faculty are proud of our graduate students and the exceptional academic and professional work they produce as students and later as professionals.”

Southern States is a regional association of communication scholars. The Southern States Communication Association’s purpose is to promote the study, criticism, research, teaching, and application of the artistic, humanistic, and scientific principles of communication.