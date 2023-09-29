Education

Award Winning Singer Julie Fowlis to Perform at NGU

Award-winning singer Julie Fowlis will perform on North Greenville University’s Tigerville Campus on Monday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

Nominated as “Folk Singer of the Year” at the 2018 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and “Best Artist” at the Songlines World Music Awards, Fowlis is known for signing the theme songs for Disney Pixar’s “Brave.”

Tickets for the event in Turner Chapel are $15 for adults and $8 for students/children.

With a career spanning several studio albums and numerous high-profile collaborations, Fowlis’ vocals have enchanted audiences worldwide, from Carnegie Hall in New York to Shakespeare’s Globe in London, England. Fowlis has performed at the World Festival of Sacred Music in Fez, Morocco, and has collaborated with the BBC Concert Orchestra at the Proms in the Royal Albert Hall. She sang live at the closing ceremony of the Ryder Cup in Chicago in 2012 and the opening ceremony of the Glasgow XX Commonwealth Games in 2014.

Hailing from the Outer Hebrides and now based in the Highlands, Fowlis’ music is deeply influenced by the Hebridean islands where she grew up and the Highland landscapes where she now resides.

For more information about Julie Fowlis and her work, visit her official website at JulieFowlis.com.