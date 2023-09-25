Education

NGU Climbs in Annual Rankings for Third Consecutive Year

For a third consecutive year, North Greenville University (NGU) continues to climb in the annual rankings of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Regional Universities” in the South, jumping two spots in the 2023-2024 report.

U.S. News & World Report released its Best Colleges rankings on Monday, evaluating nearly 1,500 colleges and universities on up to 13 measures of academic quality.

NGU tied for 36th in the 2023-2024 rankings, marking the highest rating the university has received in its region. “We are grateful to be recognized as one of the leading institutions in the South and in the Palmetto State,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. “We strive for academic excellence and continue our commitment toward preparing students to become transformational leaders for church and society.”

NGU moved into the upper tier of the 16 South Carolina institutions in the report, tying with Coastal Carolina University. NGU ranked fourth out of the private universities in South Carolina in this category. The Citadel and College of Charleston were the highest-rated public institutions.

North Greenville University remains a Top Performer for Social Mobility, according to US News & World Report, ranking 22nd out of 135 schools that were singled out for national recognition. Successful colleges in this category graduate large proportions of economically disadvantaged students who are awarded Pell Grants.

NGU is committed to helping students facing challenges, assisting first-generation college students through its Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP). The QEP aims to provide knowledge of university resources and connect first-generation students with a support system that will help students complete their degrees. NGU finished in the top 35 in multiple U.S. News and World Report academic quality measures, including SAT/ACT rank, Pell Grant graduation rate rank, percentage of full-time faculty who are full-time rank, Pell Grant comparative graduation rate rank, and graduation rate performance rank.

“While rankings and accolades don’t tell the full NGU story, they are certainly an indication of the defining characteristics that set NGU apart from other universities,” President Fant said.

A recent survey of incoming students identified NGU’s Christian atmosphere and affordability as top reasons the university was selected.

“Coming to North Greenville helped expose me to a biblical worldview,” said Eddie Martin, a 2020 NGU graduate and Pell Grant recipient who now serves as a youth minister at Renfrew Baptist Church in Travelers Rest. “North Greenville’s focus on transformational leadership has shaped the way I lead my family, father my child, and view my role in the community. I will forever be thankful for NGU’s commitment to their students.”

Jake Auton, a senior majoring in Marketing and a member of the Honors Program, is planning on pursuing his master’s degree after completing his undergraduate degree. Jake is thankful for the rich learning environment he has experienced as a member of the College of Business and Entrepreneurship.

“I appreciate how my professors infuse practical knowledge along with theoretical framework into the classroom setting,” said Auton. “It is a privilege to sit in an environment where I can learn from the wisdom and experience my professors instill in me.”

NGU’s Christ-centered atmosphere continues to be a draw for students, according to Megan Griggs, a senior Psychology major, who is set to graduate in December.

“North Greenville offers a personal Christian environment,” Griggs said. “Our professors take time to pray with us and integrate faith into their instruction, and I would say it has been an integral part of my education.”

