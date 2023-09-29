Education

BJU Invites Community to Homecoming & Family Weekend 2023

Bob Jones University will host its annual Homecoming and Family Weekend Friday through Saturday, Oct. 6–7, on the BJU campus.

“We sincerely hope Homecoming is a time where the BJU community can physically gather together and rejuvenate the sense of belonging,” said Jeanine Aumiller, director of Alumni Relations. “What we have in common—what unifies us—is something to be celebrated! We look forward to alumni joining our community celebration to amplify this year’s theme of United We Thrive.”

There will be a number of events on Friday including guided campus tours at 1 and 2:30 p.m. with Dr. John Matzko followed by the fully restored Wine of Morning, an Unusual Films production that originally debuted in 1955, at 3:30 p.m. in Levinson Hall. An alumni art and design show in the Sargent Art Building will be open throughout the day capped by an Art + Design Legacy Exhibition featuring works by renowned artist and late faculty member Carl Blair at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be a variety of activities for children:

U.Day, an educational street fair, from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. on front campus

Sing-Along with Patch at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. in Stratton Hall

Hot Air Balloon Rides from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. behind the Gazebo for $10 (15 and under) or $20 (16 and older)

Bruin Village for Children, hosted by BJU student-athletes, from 5:30–7 p.m. on the lower athletic fields

The community is invited to attend the Homecoming Concert which will be held at 2 p.m. in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium. The concert will feature a variety of selections performed by the Symphonic Wind Band, Chorale and University Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are available here.

The Museum and Gallery (M&G) will once again host its popular Maker’s Market from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. in the Welcome Center. The market features a curated selection of art, crafts, and designs created by BJU grads, current and former faculty and staff, and current and former students. M&G will also host a private guided tour of Ponder Anew: Masters of the Baroque, a local exhibition of paintings from the M & G collection, in downtown Greenville. Registration is required, guests may register here.

John Nolan, BJU alumnus and faculty member, will host the Greenville History Tour from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Space is limited.

The annual women’s soccer game kicks off at 4 p.m. against Florida College. The BJU culinary students will cater the Bruins BBQ Bash from 5:30–7 p.m. at the Activity Center. Tickets may be purchased here and at the door. The men’s game begins at 7 p.m. against Emory & Henry College.

The weekend will conclude with a fireworks show by Pyrotecnico at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Alumni Stadium.

The full schedule of events and ticketing information is available at homecoming.bju.edu.