Education

Renovated Administration Building to Serve as Home for COBE Students

Nearing completion on North Greenville University’s (NGU) Tigerville campus, The Donnan/COBE Project will provide a permanent home for College of Business and Entrepreneurship (COBE) students in the spring of 2024.

One of those students is senior Jake Auton, a double major in Marketing and Christian Studies at NGU. Upon graduation, Auton plans to continue his education, pursuing both Master of Divinity and Master of Business Administration degrees.

“I’m so excited to be able to sit in this environment with my professors and learn from their wisdom and experience,” Auton said. “The new collaborative spaces and technology within the building are going to be great for the learning experience for future generations of North Greenville University students.”

Construction crews made significant progress on the renovation of NGU’s historic administration building in August.

Drywall was installed on the interior framing of the building, creating hallways, offices, classrooms, and community spaces in the 19,000-square-foot structure.

The modern design allows natural light to permeate the interior space, improving the building’s functionality for students, faculty, staff, and administrators. When finished, the project will double the amount of exterior glass, and add 2,600 square feet of interior glass to the building.

The installation of steel beams on the building’s exterior in August paved the way for the completion of the new grand entryway.

In addition to framing for the new entrance, exterior brickwork was completed, along with the installation of windows, which will provide picturesque views of the North Greenville campus and the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

“Thank you so much to everyone who was able to help with this project,” Auton said. “I have been blessed to be immersed in a learning environment that combines business principles that are biblical based along with practical knowledge from faculty who are experts in their professional discipline. I am so excited to see how the fully renovated space is going to create additional opportunities for collaboration between students and faculty.”

The Donnan/COBE Project was designed by Greenville’s Equip Studio and is managed by Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL). Hood Construction is providing general contractor services.

The Donnan/COBE capital campaign began in 2022. To learn more about the campaign, visit go.ngu.edu/donnan-cobe.

A video providing a glimpse of the progress of the project is now available, and a photo timeline will be updated throughout The Donnan/COBE Project at go.ngu.edu/donnan-timeline.