Education

Bob Jones University to Present The Sound of Music

Bob Jones University will present The Sound of Music March 13–14 in Rodeheaver Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. nightly and two performances on Saturday, March 15, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

This timeless classic follows the story of Maria, a young woman who leaves a convent to become the governess for a widowed naval captain’s seven children in the Austrian Alps. As Maria brings joy and music to the family, she forms a deep bond with the children and eventually falls in love with the captain. However, their happiness is threatened by the onset of World War II, leading the family to flee their homeland and seek refuge in Switzerland. The story culminates in the family's escape to safety.

“This beloved musical is filled with unforgettable moments and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages,” said Nathan Pittack, associate producer for fine arts at BJU. “We’ve worked tirelessly to create an experience that honors the beauty and spirit of this production, and we can’t wait for everyone to join us on this incredible journey.”

The Sound of Music is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization. The production will be conducted by Michael Moore, chair of the Division of Music, and staged by Jeffrey Stegall, associate professor in the Theatre Arts department.

All performances are open to the public. Tickets for individual performances, season passes and educational performances are available via BJU’s ticketing platform, Showpass, or by calling the Programs and Productions Box Office at (864) 770-1372 from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.