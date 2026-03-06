Political

Lamar Advertising Refuses to Display Stanton Healthcare’s Billboard Campaign Offering Abortion Pill Reversal for Women

WASHINGTON — Lamar Advertising is the largest outdoor advertising company in the United States with over 363,000 displays nationwide.

Abortion Pill Reversal (APR) is a scientifically supported, evidence-based medical protocol that uses progesterone which is the natural hormone that sustains pregnancy. When administered appropriately, APR has successfully helped more than 8,000 women globally carry their pregnancies to term after taking the abortion pill, with no documented harm to mother or child. The American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists publicly supports the use of APR.

The abortion pill reversal billboard campaign was to begin throughout the greater Boise, Idaho area this spring.

Stanton Healthcare has retained the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) to represent them to determine how best to proceed forward in pursuing all available options, legal or otherwise, to ensure the billboards are displayed.

The ACLJ recently sent a letter to Desi Gibbons-Throngard, the General Manager of Lamar Advertising Company in Boise.

Read the full letter here.

A portion of the letter includes:

“The FDA has issued no regulation, guidance document, warning, or administrative determination that prohibits, restricts, or conditions the advertising of abortion pill reversal services or information. The practice of APR — which typically involves the administration of progesterone following incomplete mifepristone ingestion — is a lawful medical procedure. It appears Lamar personnel have manufactured a regulatory prohibition where none exists. The assertion that the FDA’s silence on efficacy translates into a prohibition on advertising is legally unfounded and factually unsupported.”

Jordan Sekulow, Executive Director of the American Center for Law and Justice, comments:

“There is no federal statute, no FDA regulation, and no binding legal guidance that prohibits the advertisement of abortion pill reversal services by Stanton Healthcare. This case is about more than billboards. It is about whether corporate America gets to silence lawful, pro-life medical providers. And the ACLJ stands firmly with Stanton Healthcare to stop this viewpoint discrimination.”

Brandi Swindell, Founder/CEO of Stanton Healthcare, states:

“We are deeply disappointed by Lamar Advertising’s decision to refuse our billboard campaign promoting a much-needed medical service for women. Stanton Healthcare has maintained a good and longstanding relationship with Lamar Advertising for many years which makes this decision both surprising and troubling.

“We sincerely hope Lamar will immediately reconsider and recognize the reasons given for rejecting our billboard are flawed, inaccurate, and denies women critical medical choices.

“At its heart, this issue is about women facing difficult moments who deserve to know that hope and the best medical care are available. Refusing to display these billboards is a disservice not only to Stanton Healthcare, but to the women of the Treasure Valley, the entire state of Idaho, and beyond. Women deserve to know that they are not alone and that professional medical care is available to them.

“Because of the seriousness of this situation, Stanton has reached out to the American Center for Law and Justice for legal representation. Stanton Healthcare will always advocate for the women who walk through our doors and for the families who seek our services, because every woman deserves dignity, truthful information, and the absolute best medical care.

“The reality is that many women experience immediate regret after taking the first abortion pill and are desperate for help, support, and medical care to reverse course. In those moments of fear and uncertainty, women deserve to know that there is still hope.

“Our trained medical team provides abortion pill reversal, a credible and medically safe protocol that offers women a second chance. Providing abortion pill reversal is good medical care and a compassionate service that Stanton Healthcare, along with many other life-affirming medical clinics, is proud to offer.”

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center, adds:

“Stanton Healthcare’s message to Lamar Advertising is simple and direct. Please support women and allow them to receive accurate and science-based medical information regarding abortion pill reversal.

“Tragically, Lamar Advertising is choosing to pursue the course of viewpoint discrimination and abortion politics while taking it upon themselves to censor critical medical information which should be made available to women regarding abortion pill reversal. Lamar is denying women information to help assist them in making informed personal healthcare decisions.

“Stanton calls for Lamar to immediately allow Stanton’s billboard campaign to move forward and stop playing politics with the lives of innocent women and children.”

Stanton Healthcare is a life-affirming nonprofit women’s medical clinic with locations throughout the United States and internationally. Stanton holds third-party accreditation through the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC), and is committed to providing exceptional care that meets nationally recognized standards of excellence.

Stanton specializes in serving women facing unexpected pregnancies, offering professional medical services, practical and emotional support, wellness care, and a special outreach to refugees and marginalized communities. All Stanton’s medical professionals are fully licensed and credentialed, and our Medical Director is a board-certified OB-GYN with 35 years of experience.