Stanton Public Policy Calls on the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) to Stop Spreading Misinformation About Abortion Pill Reversal

WASHINGTON — Abortion Pill Reversal (APR) is a scientifically supported, evidence-based medical protocol that uses progesterone—the natural hormone that sustains pregnancy. When administered appropriately, APR has successfully helped more than 7,000 women globally carry their pregnancies to term, with no documented harm to mother or child. The American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists publicly supports the use of APR.

Stanton has sent a strongly worded letter to ACOG requesting a face-to-face meeting with their leadership. Stanton would bring a delegation of physicians, researchers, APR clients, and public health experts to engage in an open, evidence-based dialogue regarding APR and its role in comprehensive women’s healthcare.

Here is the letter: https://bit.ly/ACOG-Letter-2025

Stanton Public Policy Center is a women’s advocacy and educational group based in Washington, D.C., dedicated to addressing human rights and justice issues that empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare, which operates nonprofit, life-affirming women’s medical clinics across the United States and internationally. Stanton holds third-party accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) and specializes in serving women facing unexpected pregnancies by providing professional medical care, tangible resources, emotional support, and wellness services—with a special outreach to refugees and marginalized populations.

Stanton has also included a short video of one of their APR clients, who shares her powerful story about the successful birth of her son.

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avP_uQrZ59w

Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, states:

“It is deeply troubling that the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists continues to deny women access to Abortion Pill Reversal—a safe, evidence-based treatment that has saved over 7,000 lives globally.

“True reproductive care must include all options, especially those that empower women to find hope after beginning a chemical abortion. By rejecting APR protocol, ACOG is not only ignoring science but also silencing the voices of countless women who regret their initial decision and desperately seek medical support and a second chance.

“Denying access to this form of reproductive healthcare is unethical and violates the very medical standards of excellence ACOG claims to uphold. Women deserve support and compassionate care—not politically driven limitations on their choices.”

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy, adds:

“The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) has chosen to put politics and misinformation above science and true reproductive healthcare for women with their public stance on Abortion Pill Reversal (APR).

“ACOG may also be violating federal law, which prohibits interfering with any person or organization seeking or providing reproductive health care services. Stanton hopes that, in the interest of promoting medical integrity and ensuring women have full access to all their reproductive healthcare options, ACOG leadership will participate in a face-to-face meeting with Stanton’s delegation.”