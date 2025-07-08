News

Americanism and America

... and why it matters.

In 1936, the American Legion began using this image on the cover of its annual Americanism manual. The American Legion Archives.

For U.S. citizens, this is our most patriotic weekend of the year, so it seems fitting to rewrite and republish an essay that I wrote two years ago on Americanism. It is important to remember that in most of Europe, Patriotism is considered a bad thing that can lead to ‘far right” totalitarianism. Most U.S. citizens see it quite differently, and we celebrate patriotism, particularly on the Fourth of July every year.

Americanism can be defined as a belief in devotion, loyalty, or allegiance to the United States of America, as well as respect for its flag, traditions, customs, culture, symbols, institutions, and form of government.

At the heart of Americanism is loyalty to the United States, its culture, and its political structure. These ideals include, but are not limited to, independence, justice, freedom of speech, democracy, the Constitution, our Republic, and economic progress.

“True Americanism is an ideology that is continually nurtured within one’s soul through individual daily actions, thoughts and beliefs in what their responsibilities are to be, blessed to live in one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.”

Rich Anderson - American Legion Americanism Commission chairman

Americanism is a word that has fallen out of common usage. I am not sure why, as it so clearly defines what so many of us yearn to return to, and what we wish for with our dreams for the future. It is a uniquely American version of conservatism.

Conservatism is a cultural, social, and political philosophy that seeks to promote and to preserve traditional institutions, customs, and values. The central tenets of conservatism may vary in relation to the culture and civilization in which it appears. (Wiki)

Sometime in 2021, I realized that political divisions in this country were no longer between red and blue, Republican and Democrat, but between the traditional American way (ergo Americanism) and something that has emerged culturally over the past decade. That hard to define something, is in opposition to Americanism.

This new culture that is oppositional to Americanism is very different from previous threats to the American way of life, to our culture and traditions. This new vision for America is a merger of socialism and the new world order lead by globalist, corporatist elites. It is built upon fascist goals and logic (that is to say, corporatism) and twists or perverts the American way of life into a globalist’s playpen of unregulated crony capitalism for the global transnational corporations, and a command economy of restrictions for the rest of us. A vision where free speech is limited to state-approved speech via controls, restrictions, and outright censorship of the digital space.

This new merger of socialism and fascism, combined with limits to free speech (which always must have the ability to offend) is eerily similar to socio-fascism. This is a globalist movement, not limited to any one state or nation. One appropriate term for this new merger could be called progressive socio-fascism. If we do not guard our great nation from these globalist zealots, it is just a matter of time before the United Nations and the World Economic Forum will hold the reins of power throughout the western world; maybe the entire world.

The progressive socio-fascists have done an excellent job in conning younger generations across the globe that their vision for the world will produce a better future through economic and social equality of all. But the truth is that this type of equity culture is still just another word for socialism.

Socialism is based on the concept of public ownership and regulation of the means of production, but individuals may still own property. Rather than rising out of a class revolution, socialist reform has taken place within existing social and political structures, whether they are democratic, technocratic, oligarchic, or totalitarian.

The World Economic Forum is a “trade union” (comprised of the thousand largest corporations in the world) that in 2019 partnered with the United Nations to advance a strategic alliance vision involving seizing the means of production across the world. It is likely to regulate the United States into submission unless we, as a nation, understand the dangers and protect our economy and our republic from these robber barons.

A summary of the document defining this strategic alliance follows:

The United Nations (UN) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have established a strategic partnership to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The partnership aims to leverage the strengths, networks, and expertise of both organizations to broaden their impact and support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The UN’s support for this partnership furthers the WEF’s aim to shift from traditional multilateralism to multi-stakeholder governance, putting the largest corporations of the world, as well as the CCP, above national sovereignty. In their 2010 report, The Global Redesign Initiative, the WEF noted that the initial step towards their global governance vision is to view the international system as a larger, more intricate network of cooperation.

This system would incorporate intergovernmental legal frameworks and institutions as key components, but not only the most important ones. The WEF’s aim was and is to diminish the influence of states in global decision-making and to elevate a new group of ‘stakeholders’, integrating corporations into global governance structures.

This approach sidelines national sovereignty and places the globalists’ vision of multi-stakeholder governance as the dominant paradigm for world governance.

Over the past six years since this agreement was inked, we have witnessed the corrosive effects that the WEF has had on the UN. By using faux emergencies, such as Agenda 2030, climate change, the COVID-19 crisis, gender equity, health equity, education equity, and the threat of pandemics, the WEF has been able to insert itself ever deeper into leadership roles worldwide.

The USA cannot and should not control the world, and we need to act as an independent, autonomous nation-state. America must remain a strong nation with global influence. We must continue to be the example for that other nations wish to emulate. President Trump is well aware of this and has embarked on the most muscular presidency we have had since President Theodore Roosevelt or even Andrew Jackson.

Maintaining the integrity of our borders, our nation, our culture, and our rule of law is paramount. We must reject the UN and the WEF, both of which also have strong ties to the CCP.

It is our Constitution that protects us, and from there we must draw our national strength.

The Great Reset and stakeholder capitalism are just the beginnings of progressive socio-fascism. This vision is promoted by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the United Nations. They have captured the hearts and minds of many of our youth, and it is our battle to recapture them back. Unfortunately, the WEF and the UN are working to convince the youth to accept their goals of ascendancy in the new globalist cabal.

How do we fight this?

I truly believe that by promoting what is great about Americanism and by continuing to expose the dangers of progressive socio-fascism at every level, we can make a difference. With the election or President Trump, many younger people have shaken off the woke ideologies that ruled their thought processes. People of all ages are beginning to wake up. Americanism has become the new cool.

I truly believe that with Trump’s election and what he has accomplished in the last fix months, that we are winning this battle. A battle in a war that has just begun.

I leave you with the following:

We Americans have many grave problems to solve, many threatening evils to fight, and many deeds to do, if, as we hope and believe, we have the wisdom, the strength, the courage, and the virtue to do them. But we must face facts as they are. We must neither surrender ourselves to a foolish optimism, nor succumb to a timid and ignoble pessimism.

Our nation is that one among all the nations of the earth which holds in its hands the fate of the coming years. We enjoy exceptional advantages, and are menaced by exceptional dangers; and all signs indicate that we shall either fail greatly or succeed greatly. I firmly believe that we shall succeed; but we must not foolishly blink the dangers by which we are threatened, for that is the way to fail.

On the contrary, we must soberly set to work to find out all we can about the existence and extent of every evil, must acknowledge it to be such, and must then attack it with unyielding resolution. There are many such evils, and each must be fought after a fashion; yet there is one quality which we must bring to the solution of every problem,- that is, an intense and fervid Americanism.

We shall never be successful over the dangers that confront us; we shall never achieve true greatness, nor reach the lofty ideal which the founders and preservers of our mighty Federal Republic have set before us, unless we are Americans in heart and soul, in spirit and purpose, keenly alive to the responsibility implied in the very name of American, and proud beyond measure of the glorious privilege of bearing it.

-Theodore Roosevelt, 1894