Bear Activity Alert in District 19

Recently, I was contacted by a friend and constituent who reported increased bear sightings in District 19. These sightings are not isolated, and it’s clear that black bear activity is on the rise in several parts of the county, particularly in areas where development is expanding into what were previously more rural, wooded zones.

I take these concerns seriously and want residents to know that your safety, and the safety of our local wildlife, is a top priority. I also recognize that some of this increase in bear presence is directly tied to our growth as a county. As we continue refining our development practices this year, we will keep wildlife impacts front of mind to ensure we’re being responsible stewards of the land and our natural neighbors.

In the meantime, it’s important that everyone in affected areas takes proactive steps to minimize risk. The attached guidelines provided by BearWise and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) offer clear, practical tips to help reduce bear attractants around your home. From securing trash cans to removing bird feeders and pet food, these small actions can make a big difference in keeping bears at bay, and in preventing tragic outcomes for both people and animals.

Please remember: feeding bears, even unintentionally, is illegal and dangerous. Bears that become too comfortable around humans often end up being euthanized, as relocation is rarely an option. Let’s do our part to avoid that outcome by being smart, informed, and neighborly.

If you spot a bear or signs of bear activity in your area, let your neighbors know and consider reporting the activity to SCDNR. We live in one of the most beautiful parts of the country, part of that beauty includes learning to coexist responsibly with the wildlife around us.

I am so thankful for people like my friend Joe McLaughlin II, who has been proactive in addressing our districts and county’s needs. He provided the following info that he received when reaching out to SCDNR and bearwise.org

For more information and safety resources, visit BearWise.org