Community

County Council Resolution Opposing the proposed Travelers Rest Annexation for ‘The Inn at Altamont’

District 19 Greenville County Councilman Benton Blount (centered), after taking the chairman's seat on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

At its upcoming meeting, the Greenville County Council will consider a resolution opposing the proposed annexation of land on Paris Mountain by the City of Travelers Rest to allow for the development of “The Inn at Altamont.” The resolution, introduced by multiple council members, strongly affirms the county’s commitment to preserving the environmental, historical, and cultural integrity of Paris Mountain.

Key Points of the Resolution

1. Paris Mountain’s Protected Status

Paris Mountain is zoned as an Environmentally Sensitive District (ESD-PM)—the only such designation in Greenville County—intended to protect its natural resources, biodiversity, and scenic beauty.

The area is home to rare plant and animal species, and large-scale development could cause irreversible environmental damage.

2. Concerns Over the Proposed Development

The planned luxury hotel, banquet hall, event lawn, and rooftop bar would increase traffic, noise, and infrastructure demands, negatively impacting the area’s character.

Altamont Road, the primary access route, is narrow, winding, and not suited for heavy traffic or construction equipment, raising significant safety concerns.

Noise pollution from rooftop bars, entertainment venues, and increased traffic could disrupt residents and visitors of Paris Mountain State Park.

The development could strain local utilities, emergency services, and water supply, which are not designed for commercial use in this area.

3. Opposition to Annexation

The resolution highlights that annexing Paris Mountain into Travelers Rest would override Greenville County’s zoning protections, setting a dangerous precedent for future development in environmentally sensitive areas.

It argues that “shoestring annexation”—where cities annex narrow strips of land to reach desirable properties—creates a “Pac-Man” effect, allowing more protected areas to be consumed by development.

The resolution references the 2023-2024 H. 4651 Fairness in Annexation Act, which seeks to reform unfair annexation laws that enable cities to take over land without broader community approval.

4. Public Opposition and Council’s Stand

More than 10,000 residents have signed a petition opposing the project, demonstrating overwhelming public concern.

The Travelers Rest Comprehensive Master Plan (2023) does not call for annexing Paris Mountain or expanding commercial development in protected areas.

The resolution is backed by eight council members who assert that the project would bring limited community benefits while imposing significant costs on residents and taxpayers.

What This Means for Residents

The resolution urges:

The City of Travelers Rest and Greenville County Planning Commission to reject the annexation and uphold existing land-use protections.

State agencies, including the SC Department of Natural Resources and SC Department of Transportation, to consider the potential environmental and infrastructural impacts.

Stronger protections against unfair annexation practices at both the local and state levels.

How to Get Involved

Attend the County Council meeting to show support for the resolution.

Participate in the public information session on February 27 to voice concerns directly to the developers.

Contact local representatives to ensure they understand the community’s strong opposition to this project.

The County Council’s stance reinforces that Paris Mountain should remain protected from commercial expansion, ensuring it continues to serve as a natural and cultural landmark for future generations.

Read the proposed resolution HERE

Councilman’s Corner: Empowering Counties and Citizens in South Carolina Concerning Annexation

In South Carolina, the process of municipal annexation—whereby cities and towns expand their boundaries to include adjacent unincorporated areas—has long been a subject of debate. While annexation can promote urban growth and economic development, it often raises concerns among county governments and residents about the potential for overreach and the erosion of local autonomy. The proposed 2023-2024 H. 4651 Fairness in Annexation Act seeks to address some of these issues.

Current Challenges in Annexation Practices

Under existing South Carolina law, municipalities can annex contiguous areas through several methods, including petitions by property owners or electoral processes. However, these mechanisms often favor municipal expansion without adequately considering the interests of county governments or the affected residents. Counties, which are responsible for managing unincorporated areas, may find their planning and zoning efforts undermined by unilateral municipal annexations. Residents, on the other hand, may face changes in services, taxation, and regulations without sufficient input or recourse.

Provisions of the H. 4651 Fairness in Annexation Act

The H. 4651 Fairness in Annexation Act introduces several measures aimed at creating a more equitable annexation process:

Legal Standing for Counties : The Act grants county governing bodies the authority to legally challenge municipal annexations or deannexations, providing a formal avenue to contest actions they deem inappropriate.

: The Act grants county governing bodies the authority to legally challenge municipal annexations or deannexations, providing a formal avenue to contest actions they deem inappropriate. Prevention of Unincorporated Islands : It prohibits annexations that would result in unincorporated islands or noncontiguous municipal areas, addressing concerns about fragmented governance and service delivery.

: It prohibits annexations that would result in unincorporated islands or noncontiguous municipal areas, addressing concerns about fragmented governance and service delivery. Deannexation Procedures : The Act introduces clear procedures for deannexation, including public hearing requirements, ensuring transparency and community involvement in decisions to remove areas from municipal boundaries.

: The Act introduces clear procedures for deannexation, including public hearing requirements, ensuring transparency and community involvement in decisions to remove areas from municipal boundaries. Public Hearing Mandate : Municipalities must hold public hearings before annexing or deannexing areas, fostering open dialogue and consideration of community input.

: Municipalities must hold public hearings before annexing or deannexing areas, fostering open dialogue and consideration of community input. Utility Service Protections: The Act prohibits municipalities from conditioning the provision or continuation of water and sewer services on annexation status, protecting residents from coercive practices.

Read the Act HERE

Recommendations for Further Reform

While the H. 4651 Act addresses several critical issues, additional reforms could further balance the interests of municipalities, counties, and residents:

1. Enhanced Resident Participation: Current laws allow annexation if a petition is signed by 75% of freeholders owning 75% of the assessed property value in the area. Lowering this threshold or requiring a referendum with a simple majority vote could ensure broader resident consent.

2. County Approval Requirement: Mandating that any proposed annexation receive approval from the affected county’s governing body would promote collaborative decision-making and respect for county-level planning and zoning regulations.

3. Impact Assessments: Requiring comprehensive impact studies—evaluating effects on infrastructure, environment, and public services—prior to annexation decisions would ensure informed choices that consider long-term consequences.

4. Clear Definitions and Guidelines: Establishing precise definitions for terms like “contiguous” and setting clear guidelines for annexation procedures can prevent legal ambiguities and potential conflicts between municipalities and counties.

5. Protection Against “Shoestring” Annexations: Implementing stricter criteria to prevent annexations that connect municipalities to distant parcels through narrow corridors (commonly known as “shoestring” or “flagpole” annexations) would maintain logical and cohesive municipal boundaries.

Annexation, when conducted transparently and collaboratively, can serve as a tool for growth and improved public services. However, without adequate checks and balances, it risks undermining county authority and disregarding the will of affected residents. By adopting comprehensive reforms—including those proposed in the H. 4651 Fairness in Annexation Act and additional measures—South Carolina can foster a more equitable and democratic annexation process that respects the rights and interests of all stakeholders.

----------------------

February 27th is the Rescheduled Public Information Session for proposed “Inn at Altamont”

The community information session for the proposed “Inn at Altamont” project and requested annexation into the City of Travelers Rest has been rescheduled to February 27, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Greenville Event Center, located at 119 Beverly Road.

Representatives from The Divine Group, Marriott International, DLW Architects, and Arbor Land Design will be present to discuss the $60 million luxury hotel planned for Paris Mountain. The project includes a 150-room resort featuring a banquet hall, a 2,000-capacity event lawn, an upscale rooftop bar-restaurant, and a resort-style pool and spa. The developers aim to attract families, weddings, events, and conferences, while offering public access to a park on the 40-acre property. ￼

Community Concerns:

Citizens across Greenville County have expressed concerns regarding the commercialization of Paris Mountain, a historic landmark connected to Paris Mountain State Park. Key issues include:

Environmental Impact : Potential harm to the mountain’s natural ecosystem, including wildlife disruption and deforestation.

: Potential harm to the mountain’s natural ecosystem, including wildlife disruption and deforestation. Traffic Congestion : Increased traffic on the mountain’s narrow, winding roads, raising safety concerns for residents and visitors.

: Increased traffic on the mountain’s narrow, winding roads, raising safety concerns for residents and visitors. Preservation of Natural Beauty : Fears that large-scale development could alter the mountain’s landscape and degrade its scenic vistas.

: Fears that large-scale development could alter the mountain’s landscape and degrade its scenic vistas. Historical Significance: Concerns about compromising the integrity of a site with deep historical and cultural importance to the community.

A petition over now over 10,000 citizens opposing the project has garnered significant support, reflecting widespread apprehension about the proposed development. ￼

Importance of Public Participation:

Attending the rescheduled meeting is crucial for residents to:

Gain Information : Learn detailed aspects of the project directly from the developers and associated partners.

: Learn detailed aspects of the project directly from the developers and associated partners. Voice Opinions : Express support or concerns, ensuring that community perspectives are considered in the decision-making process.

: Express support or concerns, ensuring that community perspectives are considered in the decision-making process. Engage in Dialogue: Participate in discussions that could influence the project’s development to align with community values and environmental stewardship.

Active community engagement is essential in shaping the future of Paris Mountain and maintaining the balance between development and preservation. Your participation ensures that diverse viewpoints are heard and considered.

------------------------

Read and sign up for Greenville County Chairman Benton Blount's Substack.

Download or print February 18th Greenville County Council Agenda