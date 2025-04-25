News

One Battle Won in the Continued War with the “Inn at Altamont” on Paris Mountain

On Thursday evening, April 24th, the Travelers Rest Planning Commission voted on the proposed annexation of the "Inn at Altamont" project property, a luxury hotel and park planned for Paris Mountain. During their meeting, the planning commission recommended denial of the annexation and rezoning requests for the project. With six out of seven present, the vote was 5-1 against the proposal despite the city planning staff recommending annexation and rezoning approval.

Over thirty people spoke and voiced their concerns about environmental impacts, increased traffic, fire risks, and other issues. While three spoke for it, including developer Krut Patel, CEO of Divine Group, thirty-three spoke against the annexation. It was clear that the community was making sure their voices were heard. The seating was over capacity, and many had to stay outside the chambers.

The developers, Divine Group, proposed a $60 million hotel featuring 150 rooms, event spaces, and amenities such as a rooftop bar and spa. They also plan to donate twenty acres of the property as a public park. Despite their efforts to address concerns regarding traffic and environmental studies, the commission's recommendation of denial now proceeds to the Travelers Rest City Council, which will require a three-quarters (seven out of nine) supermajority vote to approve the project.

Two approved readings by the Traveler Rest City Council are required for final approval of annexation. Therefore, the City Council is expected to discuss this further and has the following anticipated timeline on its website. For further information, visit travelersrestsc.com/annexation-request-inn-at-altamont.

May 1, 2025: Submittal Revisions Deadline (if required by Planning Commission)

Planning and Development Committee Meeting – 5:00 PM City Hall May 15, 2025: City Council 1st Reading – 6:00 pm – City Hall

June 18, 2025: City Council 2nd Reading – 6:00 pm – City Hall

To view the Travelers Rest Planning Commission meeting you can visit it HERE.