Nice hotel, but the Wrong Place and the Wrong Way of Doing Things

A Proposed TR Annexation of Luxury Hotel on Top of Paris Mountain

The hotel’s name comes from the historic Altamont Hotel. - Above Rendering by DLW Architects (https://divinegroup.us/the-inn-at-altamont)

I oppose the luxury hotel proposal on Paris Mountain. While I can recognize the need for higher-end lodging in our area, Paris Mountain is unique and must be protected. Further, doing an end-around with a slick City of Travelers Rest cherry-pick annexation is wrong for our community.

Problems include:

- avoidance of longstanding Greenville County land use protections for the mountain

- expansion of City of Travelers Rest revenues with zero benefit for county residents

- bringing more vehicle traffic to an already overburdened infrastructure

- bringing day and night nuisances like loud wedding reception dance music

- bringing groups like road race car and motorcycle enthusiasts to the winding Altamont Road

- bringing an additional public park onto the mountain when the County has been greatly expanding Paris Mountain State Park for public use

- there are ample other places within the City of Travelers Rest where this hotel can thrive and benefit the people of the area

Paris Mountain needs strong protection. This is a nice hotel idea, but the particular location is the wrong place, and cherry-picking the annexation is the wrong way.

You can voice your opinion at a public input session at the Shaw Room in the Younts Conference Center on February 10th at 6:00 p.m. on the campus of Furman University.