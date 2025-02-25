Political

Councilman’s Corner: Proposed Annexation for The Inn at Altamont

At our recent County Council meeting, a photograph was taken capturing a packed chamber filled with concerned citizens—many of whom were there to express their opposition to the proposed annexation and development near Paris Mountain. We actually had to put out many new seats and almost reached capacity at the meeting—with around 80% of the chamber seats filled with people concerned over this specific agenda item. This image is not just symbolic of one meeting; it represents the hundreds of emails, calls, and conversations we have had with residents from across all districts of Greenville County regarding this issue. The overwhelming public engagement makes it abundantly clear: this is not just a Travelers Rest issue, nor is it merely a municipal matter. Especially while the property is under County jurisdiction, this is a countywide concern that demanded a response.

Some have suggested that the County Council should remain silent on this matter because it involves an annexation request rather than a direct county action. Respectfully, I disagree. Annexation does not happen in a vacuum. When municipalities expand their borders, it directly affects county zoning, infrastructure, and land use planning. The county is responsible for setting zoning classifications and protections for areas under its jurisdiction, and in this case, the land in question is not merely unincorporated property—it is currently zoned as a special environmental district specifically designed to protect the unique character of Paris Mountain. For the county to remain silent while these protections are potentially stripped away would be a failure of our duty to the people we serve.

Furthermore, waiting until an annexation is finalized before addressing our concerns makes no sense from a governance standpoint. By the time annexation is completed and zoning changes are enacted, the county’s ability to influence the outcome is significantly diminished. Raising concerns early in the process is not overstepping—it is responsible leadership. It ensures that all stakeholders, including county residents who will be impacted, have their voices heard before a final decision is made.

That said, upon reflection, I recognize that while it is imperative for the county to voice its concerns, the manner and timing of our communication with municipal leaders are equally important. As Chairman of the County Council, I take full responsibility for not engaging with the mayor and city council prior to the public announcement of this resolution. Effective governance relies on open and respectful dialogue between county and municipal officials, especially on matters as impactful as annexation.

Moving forward, I am committed to improving this process. Before any public announcement of county resolutions or ordinances pertaining to proposed annexations, I will ensure that I reach out directly to the relevant municipal leaders. This approach will foster better collaboration and understanding, even when we may hold differing viewpoints. I am still learning in my role as Chairman, and I acknowledge that there is always room for growth in how we engage with our municipal partners.

While we remain steadfast in addressing county issues that impact our constituents, we must also strive to handle these processes in a manner that respects and includes our local leaders. Together, through improved communication and mutual respect, we can better serve the people of Greenville County.

Municipalities play an essential role in our county structure, and their ability to grow is important. We recognize and respect the autonomy of our cities and towns to manage their development. However, that does not mean annexation laws should be above scrutiny—especially when current laws allow municipalities to bypass residential areas and use road connections to claim that a non-contiguous commercial property qualifies for annexation. This loophole has been used to justify municipal growth that does not always reflect the best interests of county residents or align with long-term planning objectives.

Council members are elected to engage, to debate, and to advocate for the interests of the entire county. Remaining silent in a room full of our constituents on an issue that concerns them from all over Greenville County is, in my opinion, not what we were elected to do.

Paris Mountain is a landmark that is deeply valued by the people of this county, and its preservation is a priority that extends far beyond municipal boundaries. While we respect the process of annexation and the role of municipal governments, the county has every right—and, in my opinion, a duty—to express its position on an issue that has generated this level of public concern.

This resolution remains in committee, and I fully expect that there will be continued discussions about its wording and intent. However, one thing is clear: this is a conversation that needs to happen, and Greenville County Council will not ignore the voices of the people who have elected us to serve.

Public Information Meeting on Proposed Annexation

In light of the significant public interest, the developer, Divine Group, has scheduled an information session to discuss the proposed Inn at Altamont. This session will provide an opportunity for residents to learn more about the project directly from the key stakeholders involved in its development. Representatives from the architectural firm, land design company, and project ownership team will be present to answer questions and discuss the project’s design, planning, and progress.

Information Session Details:

Date & Time: Thursday, February 27th, 2025, at 6:00 PM

Location: Greenville Shrine Club & Event Center, 119 Beverly Rd, Greenville, SC 29609

Given the profound impact this development could have on our community, I strongly encourage all concerned citizens to attend this session. Your participation is vital in ensuring that a diverse range of voices and perspectives are heard.

