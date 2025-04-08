Community

Greenville Spinners Letter on Travelers Rest Annexation for Inn at Altamont on Paris Mountain

Dear Mayor Amidon and esteemed members of the Travelers Rest City Council,

On behalf of the Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club board, we are writing to express our deep concern regarding the proposed Inn at Altamont development on Paris Mountain. While there are many valid concerns about this proposal, our focus in this letter is on the safety of cyclists and all road users.

Currently, Altamont Road experiences an annual average daily traffic (AADT) count of 950 as recorded by SCDOT. Since this figure does not include cyclists, we analyzed data from Strava Metro, which reveals an average of 65 daily cycling trips near the proposed development site on Altamont Road (totaling 23,720 cycling trips in 2024). This number represents a significant portion of the road's users and is likely an undercount, as not all cyclists utilize GPS tracking apps like Strava. We believe it is crucial that the considerable presence of cyclists on Altamont Road, likely omitted from the developer’s traffic studies for this proposal, is fully considered during your review.

As you know, Altamont Road is not only a popular route for local cyclists but also a major draw for visitors seeking the region's exceptional lowtraffic riding opportunities. Cycling tourism has driven significant economic growth, contributing millions in visitor revenue and increasing business activity along the Swamp Rabbit Trail by 30% to 90%, according to the 2015 Travelers Rest Bicycle Master Plan. With cycling events and tourism continuing to support the local economy, a project that compromises safety on a key route like Altamont Road directly undermines these economic benefits. While we recognize the need for a new hotel in Travelers Rest, placing a car-dependent development on a steep, winding road—the only route over the mountain—will inevitably increase traffic congestion. This heightened traffic volume poses clear hazards for cyclists and resident drivers alike navigating Altamont's challenging conditions.

We also want to address the proposed bike trail that would connect the site to Old Buncombe Road. While the intent may be positive, the trail is neither practical nor safe. With an estimated grade of around 10%, the trail would be prohibitively difficult, if not impossible, for novice and tourist cyclists to ascend. Descending such a narrow, steep path would be inherently dangerous for all users, including experienced cyclists. To put this in perspective, the challenging climb up the Furman side of Altamont Road itself averages 6.9% grade, inclusive of the middle section that is almost flat. If you want to get a closer idea of what the grade of the proposed bike trail would be, we would encourage you to drive up to the halfway point where it is flat and once the grade starts increasing, drive another 1/2 mile, which is the distance of the proposed bike trail. That 1/2 mile stretch is at a 7.4% grade and is very challenging for most recreational cyclists. A 10% grade trail represents an extreme challenge that is dangerous and unsuitable for the intended user base. Additionally, the proposed trail access point creates new safety concerns. A cyclist descending Altamont Road would be required to make a sharp right turn to access the trail, immediately stop, and then cross oncoming traffic—all on a steep downhill. This presents a serious risk of collisions and injury.

Altamont Road already poses risks due to its curves and limited visibility, and the danger will only increase by adding many more drivers who are not familiar with the road. Less than two weeks ago, a Furman student descending Altamont on a bicycle was struck by a car that crossed into the wrong lane around a blind curve. She was thrown off the road and seriously injured, spending several days in the hospital. This is not an isolated incident. We know of many similar stories. Cyclists ride with one goal: to get home safely. Our club is committed to making that a reality for every rider.

Cycling is central to economic vitality, public health, and environmental sustainability in Travelers Rest. For these reasons, we respectfully urge you to prioritize the safety of all road users by denying this annexation and rezoning request as proposed.

We welcome the opportunity to collaborate on future development plans that enhance, rather than endanger, the vibrant cycling culture that Travelers Rest is known for.

Thank you for your time and consideration.