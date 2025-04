Community

E2M Fitness hosts Step Jam South in Columbia, SC

High-energy walk/run event open to the public on April 12 at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. (March 28, 2025)

Eager 2 Motivate (E2M) Fitness will host Step Jam South on Saturday, April 12, at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. This one-hour walk/run event is a celebration of movement, music, and community. All ages and fitness levels are welcome.

More than 500 participants from 20 states are already registered.

At the event, E2M will make donations to Soles4Souls (providing shoes and clothing to underserved communities) and The Women’s Shelter of Columbia (offering safe housing and support for women facing homelessness).

Register Online at https://eager2run.com/current-races/step-jam-columbia-sc/. Participants receive a race medal, race bib, refreshments, and an exclusive after-jam pass.

Step Jam is led by E2M CEO and Founder, Jeff Witherspoon, a retired U.S. Army combat veteran from Sumter, SC. Since launching E2M in 2016, Witherspoon has built an online fitness community with nearly more than 220,000 members nationwide, including a strong presence in Columbia and the Midlands.

Event Highlights:

One-hour walk/run challenge

Family-friendly event open to all fitness levels

Local vendors offering food, drinks, and merchandise

Post-event celebration with E2M’s certified fitness instructors

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Location: Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, 1920 Two Notch Road, Columbia, S.C.

Schedule:

Pre-race check-in: 7–8 a.m.

Race start: 9 a.m.

Post-race celebration: 10 a.m.

Step Jam is open to the public. Free parking available onsite.

For more information, visit eager2run.com and/or contact Brent Raabe at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

------------------------------

About Eager2Motivate Fitness:

E2M Fitness is a virtual fitness enterprise with its comprehensive workout and nutrition plans. Their core mission is to cultivate sustainable, healthy lifestyles through meticulously crafted regimens adaptable for individuals at all fitness levels, whether at home or in the gym. E2M Fitness offers meal plans entirely free of supplements, empowering participants to craft nourishing meals, complemented by weekly live cooking classes for added guidance and inspiration. With a dedication to holistic well-being, E2M Fitness guides individuals towards their fitness goals, where motivation converges with tangible results. Founded in 2016, E2M has more than 215,000 members. E2M is a Veteran-owned Small Business.

------------------------------

About Eager2Run (E2R):

Eager2Run (E2R) is a dynamic extension of Eager2Motivate (E2M), focusing on integrating virtual fitness with real-world running events. These gatherings allow E2M's online community to connect in person, enhancing their training with competitive and social elements while supporting local causes. Each E2R event promotes fitness, community engagement, and charitable contributions, demonstrating E2M's commitment to holistic health and active community involvement. For more information on upcoming races, visit Eager2Run's official website.