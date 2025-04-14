News

Property Reassessment 101: Live Info Session with County Auditor Scott Case

Understanding your property taxes shouldn’t require a law degree or a magnifying glass. That’s why Greenville County Auditor Scott Case, CPA, is hosting a Reassessment Overview session designed to break it all down for residents.

Mark your calendars:

Monday, May 5

12:00 PM

Greenville County Council Chambers

This is your chance to hear directly from the source about the county-wide reassessment process—how it works, why it matters, and how it might impact your next property tax bill. Whether you’re a homeowner, business owner, or simply someone who wants to better understand how your tax dollars are calculated, this meeting is for you.

Scott Case has been leading an initiative to make the Auditor’s Office more transparent and tech-forward, with improved online tools, public outreach, and clearer communication. This meeting is another step in that mission—ensuring you’re informed before that new assessment notice hits your mailbox.

Quick Q&A: If you have had any of these questions, this meeting is designed to help you!

Q: What is a property reassessment?

A reassessment is a routine update of property values used to calculate your property taxes. By law, Greenville County must conduct this every five years to reflect current market conditions.

Q: Does reassessment mean my taxes will automatically go up?

Not necessarily. While your property value might increase, that doesn’t mean your tax bill will rise at the same rate. Reassessment redistributes the tax burden based on updated values—it doesn’t inherently increase county revenue.

Q: Who determines my property’s value?

The Greenville County Assessor’s Office is responsible for determining property values, not the Auditor. However, the Auditor’s Office applies tax rates to those values to generate your tax bill.

Q: Can I appeal my reassessment?

Yes. If you believe your reassessment is inaccurate, you have the legal right to appeal. Details on how to file an appeal will be included with your reassessment notice or can be found on the County Assessor’s page.

Q: Where can I view my current property info and estimated taxes?

For more details or to access property tax tools and updates online, visit the official Greenville County Auditor’s website.