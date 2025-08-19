Community

2025 Property Tax Reassessment Presentation

Property taxes are one of the most important (and often confusing) pieces of how local government operates. Every five years, Greenville County conducts a countywide property reassessment to ensure tax values reflect current market conditions. That reassessment will take effect in 2025, and understandably, many of you are asking: “How will this impact my tax bill?”

To help answer those questions, Greenville County Auditor Scott Case is hosting a Reassessment Overview and Q&A session:

You will hear directly from the Auditor about:

How the reassessment process works

What protections are in place to prevent sharp spikes in your tax bill

How the new values will be applied in 2025

And most importantly, what it all means for your household budget

It will also include an open Q&A, giving you the opportunity to get clear answers about how the reassessment might affect your property taxes.

About Scott Case

I want to take a moment to talk about our County Auditor, Scott Case. When I was first elected to County Council three years ago, Scott was instrumental in helping me understand many of the complex processes that often create confusion in the public arena.

Unbeknownst to him at the time, those conversations were actually a driving force behind this very newsletter. Once I realized how often the public had less than a full understanding of the county’s processes, which can lead to heated misunderstandings and a lack of trust in local government, I made it my mission to use my platform to both move Greenville County in the right direction and to help educate those willing to learn, especially in District 19.

That way, I could build a team of constituents who are equipped with accurate knowledge to help me make better decisions for our community. Scott has always been generous with his time, sitting down with me whenever I’ve needed clarity, and that commitment has helped strengthen our local communities.

He is a fiscally responsible Auditor and a true public servant, and this upcoming meeting is yet another example of his dedication to the people of Greenville County. If you’ve ever wanted a clearer understanding of how your property taxes work, don’t miss this opportunity to hear directly from Scott and ask your questions, it will be time well spent.