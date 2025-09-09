Community

Boards & Commissions Update

Greenville County continues to seek dedicated citizens to serve on various boards and commissions. I will continue to update the status of this process in hopes that it will get in front of the right people!

Here is the current status of applications received:

Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee – 5 seats open, no applications received

Airport Environs Planning Commission – 2 seats open, no applications received

Ashwicke Special Tax District – 5 seats open, no applications received

Boiling Springs Fire District – 1 seat open, 1 application received

Chanticleer Community Commission – 3 seats open, 2 applications received

Clear Spring Fire & Rescue District – 2 seats open, no applications received

Devenger Pointe Special Tax District – 2 seats open, no applications received

Devenger Tax District Commission – 3 seats open, no applications received

Donaldson Fire Service Area – 1 seat open, 1 application received

Greater Greenville Sanitation Commission – 1 seat open, 2 applications received

Historic Preservation Commission – 3 seats open, 1 application received

Human Relations Commission – 5 seats open, no applications received

Lake Forest Special Tax District – 2 seats open, no applications received

Library Board of Trustees – 5 seats open, 4 applications received

Linkside Special Tax District – 2 seats open, 3 applications received

Museum Commission – 3 seats open, no applications received

Old Mill Estates Tax District Commission – 3 seats open, 3 applications received

Planning Commission – 1 seat open, 3 applications received

Redevelopment Authority – 4 seats open, no applications received

Sterling Community Special Tax District – 5 seats open, no applications received

Terra Pines Estates Special Tax District – 1 seat open, no applications received

Thrive Upstate – 2 seats open, no applications received

Overall Summary:

Total available seats: 61

Applications received so far: 20

That means over 40 opportunities are still open for residents who want to make a direct impact on their community. Serving on a board or commission is one of the most effective ways to shape Greenville County’s future, whether it’s protecting our history, improving neighborhoods, supporting essential services, or guiding development.

If you’ve ever wanted your voice to be heard beyond the ballot box, this is your chance to lead. Your experience, ideas, and commitment can make a real difference.

Click HERE to find the board or commission you want to apply for.

Please Note: PRIOR to making application, you MUST have attended a meeting of the board for which you are applying.