News

Travelers Rest Planning Commission Recommends Denial for Inn at Altamont

This week, the Travelers Rest Planning Commission took a major step regarding the proposed Inn at Altamont — a controversial 150-room luxury hotel project on Paris Mountain.

After a packed public hearing where dozens of citizens spoke out in opposition, the Planning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend denial of the annexation request needed for the hotel to move forward.

Here’s what happened:

Residents raised serious concerns about the project’s impact on traffic safety, water runoff, sewer infrastructure, and environmental preservation.

Six major conservation groups — including Upstate Forever, Friends of the Reedy River, Naturaland Trust, and Save Our Saluda — also formally opposed the development.

Only two citizens spoke in favor, citing potential economic benefits.

Despite the city’s planning staff recommending approval based on technical consistency with the city’s comprehensive plan, commissioners said the overwhelming public outcry could not be ignored.

Greenville County Council recently passed a formal resolution opposing the annexation, rezoning, and development of the Inn at Altamont — citing concerns about protecting Paris Mountain’s unique environmental character, the strain on infrastructure, and the impact on surrounding communities.

The County’s action sends a clear message: the broader community expects responsible, respectful land use decisions that safeguard public resources, not just private interests.

The Planning Commission’s decision is only a recommendation.

Travelers Rest City Council has the final authority — and their first discussion will happen at the Planning and Development Committee meeting on May 5th. A full council vote is expected later in May.

What Citizens Should Do Now:

Stay Engaged:

Attend the Planning and Development Committee meeting on May 5th and be ready for the full City Council meeting later in May.

Attend the Planning and Development Committee meeting on May 5th and be ready for the full City Council meeting later in May. Make Your Voice Heard:

Contact Travelers Rest City Council members respectfully but firmly. Let them know how you feel about protecting Paris Mountain and maintaining the character of Travelers Rest.

Contact Travelers Rest City Council members respectfully but firmly. Let them know how you feel about protecting Paris Mountain and maintaining the character of Travelers Rest. Stay Informed:

Watch official meeting agendas and schedules, and continue working together to protect the places that make our communities special.

The TR Planning Commission heard the community loud and clear — but the final decision lies with City Council.

Your voice and your involvement can and will make the difference!

----------------------

Greenville's Paris Mountain Zoning Text Amendment: Closing a Critical Loophole

At the end of the meeting, the Commission unanimously approved a Greenville County-initiated amendment to the zoning rules for the Environmentally Sensitive District – Paris Mountain (ESD-PM).

The change removes a loophole that previously allowed developers to bypass environmental protections simply by finding alternate access points off Altamont Road.

Specifically, the amendment deletes a section that said properties could be removed from the ESD-PM protections if they could demonstrate alternate vehicle access.

This fix helps preserve the integrity of the protections originally put in place to safeguard the mountain’s unique environment and community character.

This issue ties directly into a larger and highly watched situation — the proposed “Inn at Altamont.”