Community

Paris Mountain Rezoning Strategy Meeting

This past week, I joined residents from the Paris Mountain Country Club community for a well-attended Rezoning Strategy Meeting at Reedy River Baptist Church. The turnout was great, neighbors packed the fellowship hall to engage in a productive conversation about growth, development pressures, and ways to preserve the unique character of the Paris Mountain area. Outside of community that showed up, we also had a great official turnout, including former councilman Joe Dill, State Representative Mike Burns, and Planning Commissioners Deborah Manning and Ken Matesevac.

I know that there were many people who pulled this together, but a special thank you to James Spurck for acting as the community conduit on this initiative. I also want to thank Greenville County staff members Joshua Henderson and Draper Carlile, for taking the time to attend and support this important discussion. Mr. Henderson did an outstanding job walking residents through the zoning and rezoning process step-by-step and answering every question thoroughly and clearly. Their willingness to stay until every question was greatly appreciated.

Our conversation focused on ensuring that the community is informed about zoning, especially around maintaining the balance between responsible growth and neighborhood preservation.

It’s inspiring to see so many citizens participating constructively in shaping Greenville County’s future. I’ll continue to share updates as this process and others around the district and County move forward!